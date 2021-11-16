The FA Cup - Replay
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers4Oxford UtdOxford United3

Bristol Rovers 4-3 Oxford United: Extra-time comeback puts Rovers into second round

League Two Bristol Rovers stunned Oxford United with three goals in extra time as they came from 3-1 down to reach the second round of the FA Cup.

Oxford looked to have sealed a spot in the second round with Billy Bodin and Steve Seddon both scoring in the first half of extra time after the match had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Sion Spence gave the hosts hope in the 110th minute, heading home to halve the deficit.

Aaron Collins then netted a fantastic equaliser five minutes later, finding the top corner from long range to stun Rovers' League One opponents.

And with two minutes remaining Spence scored his second to complete the turnaround, firing a loose ball into the net to send the Gas into the second round and a meeting with Sutton United.

Rovers had gone in front in normal time through Sam Finley at the start of the second half.

But Oxford were soon level when substitute Matty Taylor converted from the spot after Ryan Williams was fouled by Harry Anderson in the area, sending the match into extra time.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton:

"The lads won't sleep tonight. The scenes at the end were unforgettable and they will be replaying them in their minds.

"Oxford bring on all their big-hitters and go 3-1 up in extra time, so you think the tie might be over.

"But what character from our lads. Collins will never score a better goal in his career and Spence nets a great header.

"I am so pleased for the Gasheads because we have been through some tough times. It was pandemonium at the end and the supporters deserve that sort of night."

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson:

"It was a fantastic game of football and all credit to Bristol Rovers for winning it.

"Of course, we are frustrated because we thought we had done enough to win.

"At 3-1 up, we became sloppy and disrespectful of the opposition. We had chances to score again and didn't take them.

"It isn't the first time that has happened. We needed one more goal to settle the outcome and instead paid for some complete stupidity in our defending late on."

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Belshaw
  • 19Anderson
  • 17Taylor
  • 25Harries
  • 16AndertonBooked at 107mins
  • 15Coutts
  • 6FinleySubstituted forMartinezat 98'minutes
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forGrantat 73'minutes
  • 8WestbrookeSubstituted forSpenceat 97'minutes
  • 11NicholsonSubstituted forCollinsat 80'minutes
  • 21EvansBooked at 50minsSubstituted forJonesat 97'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Grant
  • 10Collins
  • 18Martinez
  • 24Spence
  • 35Ward
  • 44Jones
  • 46Brain
  • 47Vaughan
  • 49Greenslade

Oxford Utd

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Eastwood
  • 16McNally
  • 15Mousinho
  • 4ThornileySubstituted forLongat 55'minutes
  • 14Forde
  • 10SykesSubstituted forSeddonat 71'minutes
  • 18McGuane
  • 7Williams
  • 23BodinBooked at 38mins
  • 19AgyeiSubstituted forTaylorat 55'minutes
  • 26KaneBooked at 4minsSubstituted forHenryat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 9Taylor
  • 17Henry
  • 20Hanson
  • 22Cooper
  • 27Holland
  • 42Seddon
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
4,918

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away13
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol Rovers 4, Oxford United 3.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Bristol Rovers 4, Oxford United 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Luke McNally (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Nick Anderton.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol Rovers 4, Oxford United 3. Sion Spence (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Grant with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol Rovers 3, Oxford United 3. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cian Harries.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Oxford United 3. Sion Spence (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nick Anderton with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  13. Booking

    Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Billy Bodin (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 3.

  17. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 3.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by James Belshaw.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Nick Anderton (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

