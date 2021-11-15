Scottish Gossip: Van Bronckhorst, Rangers, Souttar, Celtic, Mandroiu
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers have candidates whose names are not in the public domain on their three-man shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard as manager. (Sun)
Lorenzo Amoruso backs his former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst for the Rangers job. (Herald - subscription required)
The Ibrox club has not as yet discussed contract terms with van Bronckhorst, who is widely tipped to take on the Rangers job. (Sky Sports)
Former Chelsea and Derby boss Frank Lampard is not on Rangers' shortlist. (Sun)
Scotland scorer John Souttar says the surgeon who helped him return from injury deserves his jersey from Monday's win over Denmark - but his mother should get "first dibs on it". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand tips World Cup play-off bound Scotland to do "something great" in 2022. (Herald - subscription required)
Celtic are expected to sign Shamrock Rovers midfielder Danny Mandroiu in January. (Sun)
Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is frustrated at being knocked back for managerial jobs. (Herald - subscription required)
Hibernian have lined up a friendly with Dundee on Tuesday as a warm-up for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers, after their past two league games were postponed. (Record)
Former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean is close to becoming Hibs' new academy director. (Sun)
Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell admits Hibs' summer transfer business "wasn't good enough". (Record)
St Johnstone striker Stevie May will miss Saturday's League Cup semi-final against Celtic and is out until Christmas with a knee injury. (Courier - subscription required)