Rangers have candidates whose names are not in the public domain on their three-man shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard as manager. (Sun) external-link

Lorenzo Amoruso backs his former Rangers team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst for the Rangers job. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

The Ibrox club has not as yet discussed contract terms with van Bronckhorst, who is widely tipped to take on the Rangers job. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Chelsea and Derby boss Frank Lampard is not on Rangers' shortlist. (Sun) external-link

Scotland scorer John Souttar says the surgeon who helped him return from injury deserves his jersey from Monday's win over Denmark - but his mother should get "first dibs on it". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand tips World Cup play-off bound Scotland to do "something great" in 2022. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic are expected to sign Shamrock Rovers midfielder Danny Mandroiu in January. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian boss Neil Lennon is frustrated at being knocked back for managerial jobs. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian have lined up a friendly with Dundee on Tuesday as a warm-up for Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers, after their past two league games were postponed. (Record) external-link

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean is close to becoming Hibs' new academy director. (Sun) external-link

Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell admits Hibs' summer transfer business "wasn't good enough". (Record) external-link