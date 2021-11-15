Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Kai Corbett scored in West Ham's 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Portsmouth in November 2020

Peterborough United have signed West Ham forward Kai Corbett for an undisclosed fee on a "long-term deal".

The 19-year-old did not appear for West Ham's senior team, but played two games for their under-21 side in last season's EFL Trophy.

"I feel I am ready both physically and technically to try and break into the first team," he told the Posh website.

Peterborough have also signed 18-year-old striker Joe Taylor from King's Lynn Town on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

They will pay an undisclosed fee to the National League club and Taylor will go into their under-23 squad.