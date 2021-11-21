Match ends, Rangers 1, Hibernian 3.
Martin Boyle's incredible first-half hat-trick stunned Rangers and booked Hibernian's place in the League Cup final against Celtic in front of new Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Boyle's three goals came in 29 manic minutes, first scooping in from a corner before smashing a fine finish and a penalty past Allan McGregor.
Scott Arfield gave Rangers a lifeline at the end of an extraordinary half, but the Scottish champions failed to test goalkeeper Matt Macey in a lacklustre second period.
It is a miserable start to the post-Steven Gerrard era - with Van Bronckhorst expected to assume control on Monday - but domestic finals were something the recently-departed boss was unable to reach during his tenure.
Rangers have now progressed beyond the semi-final stage of the two cup competitions just once in their last nine attempts.
Hibs suffered Hampden heartbreak on three occasions last term, but exorcised their demons with this statement win - head coach Jack Ross' first against an Old Firm side.
They will now face Celtic on 19 December back at the national stadium in their second consecutive domestic final, having lost last term's Scottish Cup showpiece against St Johnstone.
More to follow.
Player of the match
BoyleMartin Boyle
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
3.92
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
3.45
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
3.06
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
3.01
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number24Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
6.97
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26BalogunSubstituted forBasseyat 80'minutes
- 31BarisicBooked at 83mins
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forHagiat 69'minutes
- 10Davis
- 18KamaraSubstituted forWrightat 80'minutes
- 17AriboSubstituted forJackat 69'minutes
- 20Morelos
- 14KentSubstituted forSakalaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 4Lundstram
- 7Hagi
- 8Jack
- 16Patterson
- 22Bacuna
- 23Wright
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
Hibernian
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 5PorteousSubstituted forMcGregorat 80'minutes
- 4HanlonBooked at 1mins
- 27Cadden
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 32Campbell
- 11NewellBooked at 3mins
- 3DoigSubstituted forStevensonat 59'minutes
- 15NisbetSubstituted forDoidgeat 81'minutes
- 10Boyle
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 9Doidge
- 13Gogic
- 16Stevenson
- 19Gullan
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 24McGregor
- 25Scott
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Hibernian 3.
Post update
Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).
Post update
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Post update
Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Davis.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ianis Hagi.
Post update
Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).
Post update
Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Borna Barisic (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Kevin Nisbet.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Glen Kamara.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Calvin Bassey replaces Leon Balogun.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Darren McGregor replaces Ryan Porteous because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Jack.