Rangers 1-3 Hibernian: Martin Boyle hat-trick earns League Cup final against Celtic

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland at Hampden

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Martin Boyle, left, scored three times in 29 first-half minutes

Martin Boyle's incredible first-half hat-trick stunned Rangers and booked Hibernian's place in the League Cup final against Celtic in front of new Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Boyle's three goals came in 29 manic minutes, first scooping in from a corner before smashing a fine finish and a penalty past Allan McGregor.

Scott Arfield gave Rangers a lifeline at the end of an extraordinary half, but the Scottish champions failed to test goalkeeper Matt Macey in a lacklustre second period.

It is a miserable start to the post-Steven Gerrard era - with Van Bronckhorst expected to assume control on Monday - but domestic finals were something the recently-departed boss was unable to reach during his tenure.

Rangers have now progressed beyond the semi-final stage of the two cup competitions just once in their last nine attempts.

Hibs suffered Hampden heartbreak on three occasions last term, but exorcised their demons with this statement win - head coach Jack Ross' first against an Old Firm side.

They will now face Celtic on 19 December back at the national stadium in their second consecutive domestic final, having lost last term's Scottish Cup showpiece against St Johnstone.

Player of the match

BoyleMartin Boyle

with an average of 8.36

Rangers

  1. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    4.27

  2. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    4.22

  3. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    4.02

  4. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    3.93

  5. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    3.92

  6. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    3.75

  7. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    3.55

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    3.51

  9. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    3.45

  10. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    3.43

  11. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    3.31

  12. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    3.17

  13. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    3.15

  14. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.06

  15. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    3.02

  16. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    3.01

Hibernian

  1. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    8.36

  2. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    7.67

  3. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    7.64

  4. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    7.63

  5. Squad number27Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    7.56

  6. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    7.54

  7. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    7.47

  8. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    7.47

  9. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.44

  10. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    7.38

  11. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    7.38

  12. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    7.35

  13. Squad number24Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.30

  14. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    6.97

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26BalogunSubstituted forBasseyat 80'minutes
  • 31BarisicBooked at 83mins
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forHagiat 69'minutes
  • 10Davis
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forWrightat 80'minutes
  • 17AriboSubstituted forJackat 69'minutes
  • 20Morelos
  • 14KentSubstituted forSakalaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 8Jack
  • 16Patterson
  • 22Bacuna
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin

Hibernian

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5PorteousSubstituted forMcGregorat 80'minutes
  • 4HanlonBooked at 1mins
  • 27Cadden
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 32Campbell
  • 11NewellBooked at 3mins
  • 3DoigSubstituted forStevensonat 59'minutes
  • 15NisbetSubstituted forDoidgeat 81'minutes
  • 10Boyle

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 9Doidge
  • 13Gogic
  • 16Stevenson
  • 19Gullan
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Scott
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Hibernian 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Hibernian 3.

  3. Post update

    Scott Wright (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Davis.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ianis Hagi.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Booking

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Paul McGinn.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Christian Doidge replaces Kevin Nisbet.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Glen Kamara.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Calvin Bassey replaces Leon Balogun.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Darren McGregor replaces Ryan Porteous because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Jack.

