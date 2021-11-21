Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Martin Boyle, left, scored three times in 29 first-half minutes

Martin Boyle's incredible first-half hat-trick stunned Rangers and booked Hibernian's place in the League Cup final against Celtic in front of new Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Boyle's three goals came in 29 manic minutes, first scooping in from a corner before smashing a fine finish and a penalty past Allan McGregor.

Scott Arfield gave Rangers a lifeline at the end of an extraordinary half, but the Scottish champions failed to test goalkeeper Matt Macey in a lacklustre second period.

It is a miserable start to the post-Steven Gerrard era - with Van Bronckhorst expected to assume control on Monday - but domestic finals were something the recently-departed boss was unable to reach during his tenure.

Rangers have now progressed beyond the semi-final stage of the two cup competitions just once in their last nine attempts.

Hibs suffered Hampden heartbreak on three occasions last term, but exorcised their demons with this statement win - head coach Jack Ross' first against an Old Firm side.

They will now face Celtic on 19 December back at the national stadium in their second consecutive domestic final, having lost last term's Scottish Cup showpiece against St Johnstone.

More to follow.

Player of the match Boyle Martin Boyle with an average of 8.36 Rangers Rangers Rangers

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Rangers Avg Squad number 17 Player name Aribo Average rating 4.27 Squad number 37 Player name Arfield Average rating 4.22 Squad number 10 Player name Davis Average rating 4.02 Squad number 18 Player name Kamara Average rating 3.93 Squad number 1 Player name McGregor Average rating 3.92 Squad number 14 Player name Kent Average rating 3.75 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 3.55 Squad number 2 Player name Tavernier Average rating 3.51 Squad number 26 Player name Balogun Average rating 3.45 Squad number 6 Player name Goldson Average rating 3.43 Squad number 20 Player name Morelos Average rating 3.31 Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 3.17 Squad number 8 Player name Jack Average rating 3.15 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 3.06 Squad number 7 Player name Hagi Average rating 3.02 Squad number 3 Player name Bassey Average rating 3.01 Hibernian Avg Squad number 10 Player name Boyle Average rating 8.36 Squad number 15 Player name Nisbet Average rating 7.67 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 7.64 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 7.63 Squad number 27 Player name Cadden Average rating 7.56 Squad number 3 Player name Doig Average rating 7.54 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 7.47 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 7.47 Squad number 6 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.44 Squad number 9 Player name Doidge Average rating 7.38 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 7.38 Squad number 22 Player name Doyle-Hayes Average rating 7.35 Squad number 24 Player name McGregor Average rating 7.30 Squad number 1 Player name Macey Average rating 6.97