Andy Carroll made 22 appearances in all competitions last season for Newcastle United

Championship side Reading have signed former Newcastle United and England striker Andy Carroll on a short-term deal until the middle of January.

Carroll, 32, had been a free agent since being released by the Magpies at the end of last season.

"Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience," Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said.

Carroll could make his Royals debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Reading are without a number of striking options through injury, including Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

Carroll, capped nine times by England, became Liverpool's record signing in January 2011 when he joined the Reds for £35m from Newcastle on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Injuries plagued his time at Anfield and he scored just six times in 44 league games.

He joined West Ham United on loan in the 2012-13 season before making the move permanent in the summer of 2013 in a £15m deal.

Carroll re-joined Newcastle in August 2019 but started only eight Premier League matches under manager Steve Bruce in two seasons.

