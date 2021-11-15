Last updated on .From the section Irish

Vera Pauw and Tom Elmes will work together in the Republic's World Cup qualifying campaign

Tom Elmes has been appointed Republic of Ireland women's assistant coach ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia.

Elmes, who will remain as Republic U16 head coach and combine the roles, replaces Eileen Gleeson after she moved to Glasgow City.

"This is a great opportunity for me to work with and learn from Vera Pauw (manager) and the players," said Elmes.

The Irish host Slovakia on 25 November and Georgia five days later.

Pauw's side lost to Sweden in their opening qualifyier before am impressive away win over Finland last month.

"This is a really exciting time for women's football and I'm delighted to be asked to join a team that has been performing brilliantly for quite a while now," added Elmes.