Rabbi Matondo (left) is yet to score for Cercle Brugge

Paul Bodin is hoping Rabbi Matondo can establish himself at club level after the winger said he was not ready to play for Wales Under-21s.

Matondo, 21, is on a season-long loan from Schalke to Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

The ex-Manchester City player has eight senior caps but has not featured for Robert Page's senior Wales side since March.

"Rabbi is a talented boy and he is a young lad," said Wales U21 boss Bodin.

"Players with pace in the modern game are eye-catching and difficult to defend against. Rabbi comes into that bracket.

"So hopefully he can get his club career on track and if he is playing regularly and producing goals and assists, I am sure Rob will be looking at him for the next campaign."

Matondo was not selected for Euro 2020, and has not played for his country since being sent home alongside Tyler Roberts and Hal Robson-Kanu for "breaching protocols" ahead of the 1-0 win over Czech Republic in March.

He has made eight appearances - including five starts - for Cercle Brugge, playing 90 minutes in their last two games.

After finding out Matondo had not been picked by Page for this month's games against Belarus and Belgium, Bodin contacted the player's representative, Danny Williams, to see if he was available for Under-21 matches against Gibraltar and Switzerland.

"If Rabbi's not in the first team, we try to get him into our set-up," Bodin explained.

"He can enhance us with his ability and creativity. We want to still give him a platform if we can.

"When I checked on his availability, I was told - and it was from Danny but by Rabbi - that he didn't feel he was quite ready for international football. That's his decision at the minute.

"He is still building up his match minutes. He didn't do a pre-season so he's had a mini pre-season.

"He has been involved in a number of games but he just said he doesn't feel he is really 100% fit to play international football.

"Come March time, I'm sure he is going to have 10-15 games under his belt and he will be available for either the first team or ourselves."

Matondo joined Schalke from Manchester City in a £10m deal in January 2019.

He has played 32 games for the German club, but spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City and is now playing for Brugge side who are second-bottom in the Belgian top flight.

Bodin says Matondo is an "eye-catching" talent who needs "to find a home".

"He perhaps hasn't been nurtured as much as he should have [been]," Bodin added. "He jumped to a high level of expectation and it's not always easy to deal with.

"He has to show the manager at Cercle Bruges that he is ready to start every game.

"When you think where he has come from - Cardiff City, big move to Manchester City, he did really well at Manchester City as a junior player. Then a tremendous move to Schalke and you think the world's going to take off.

"Unfortunately it hasn't quite done that for Rabbi yet. It's a case of him establishing himself and playing games. Hopefully that will happen very soon."

Bodin says Matondo is in a group of "10 or 11 players" - including six who are in the senior set-up - who are eligible to be part of his Under-21 squad but are unavailable.

Even with a significant list of absentees, Bodin's side claimed a record 7-0 victory over Gibraltar last Friday, but they are third in their Euro 2023 qualifying group and face leaders Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade on Tuesday.