Ryan Broom has scored three goals in his past seven appearances for Plymouth Argyle

Midfielder Ryan Broom says the current Plymouth Argyle side is the best team he has ever played in.

Argyle are two points clear at the top of League One having not lost a league game since the first day of the season.

They won 4-1 at Accrington on Saturday - the first time the club have scored four goals away in the league since September 2020.

"This is fantastic team and the way the gaffer sets us up is excellent," Broom told BBC Radio Devon.

"I'm really enjoying playing in it, it's a great group of lads more importantly, the characters in the squad are just great to be around, so it's definitely up there and probably the best team I've played in.

"It's not always going to go our way, but the way we react to things is most important and we've been doing that really well."

Argyle are now 16 games unbeaten in the league and Broom, 24, was on the scoresheet at the Wham Stadium with an excellent 25-yard effort for his third goal since joining the club on a season-long loan from Peterborough United.

"I put a bit of pressure on myself to score," added Broom, who opened his account for the Pilgrims in their 2-1 win over Burton Albion last month.

"I wanted to score as early as I could in the season and managed to get my first goal so it's just about adding to them as much as I can now.

"We've got a few different goalscorers in the team as well so if I can keep scoring goals it helps the team."