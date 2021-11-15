Matt Jay scored his 10th league goal of the season as Exeter won a fourth successive League Two game to take their unbeaten run to 18 matches

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has hailed his players after they set a new club record of 18 games unbeaten.

City also set a new club record of 14 league games without defeat as they beat Oldham Athletic 2-1 to move up to third place in League Two.

"It can't be underestimated what a fantastic achievement this is for this group of players," Taylor said.

"I'm sure they'll have that record for a little bit of time and they'll go down in the history books."

Exeter have not lost since being beaten 3-0 by Leyton Orient in their second League Two game of the season on 14 August and now have the longest unbeaten run in English professional football.

The club boasts League Two's joint-top scorer in skipper Matt Jay, who has scored in each of his past six League Two appearances to take his tally to 10 goals in the fourth tier this season.

"You could just sense a bit of excitement around the place," added Taylor to BBC Radio Devon.

"It's so early in the season, but I think most people have generally been impressed with what the group have done recently, certainly on the back of the start we had to the season.

"We seem to be getting stronger and stronger and maybe the performance and the scoreline at half time on Wednesday night (when Exeter led Bristol Rovers 5-0 before going on to win 5-3 in the Papa John's Trophy) just excited a few more people.

"It's great to see bums on seats and hopefully they'll keep on buying into what we're trying to do."