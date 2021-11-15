Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jermain Defoe (centre) joined Rangers' coaching staff over the summer

Jermain Defoe will help lead Rangers' men's first team while the club pursues a successor for manager Steven Gerrard.

The striker and coach, 39, along with Brian Gilmour, David McCallum and Colin Stewart will take charge on a temporary basis, the club have announced.

Gerrard joined Aston Villa last week and Rangers take on Hibs in Sunday's League Cup semi-final.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst held positive talks with the club about the manager's post over the weekend.

The ex-Feyenoord manager has been linked with the job along with his former Rangers team-mate Rino Gattuso, former Chelsea and Derby boss Frank Lampard and Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen.

Gerrard has taken assistant Gary McAllister to Villa Park as well as other members of his coaching staff at Ibrox - Michael Beale, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom and Scott Mason.

Defoe joined Rangers' coaching staff in a player-coach role during the summer and has played just once as a substitute this term.

As well as the weekend trip to Hampden, Rangers also have a vital Europa League match against Sparta Prague on the horizon.

Victory by a margin of two goals or more next Thursday would seal a place in the knockout rounds.