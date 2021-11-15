Gary Freeman has managed Jersey Bulls since the club's formation in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman hopes his side's 2-0 win over Guildford City can start a run of good results.

Lorne Bickley put the Bulls ahead midway through the first half having missed a number of early opportunities.

Top-scorer Sol Solomon scored his 20th goal of the season with a good finish 13 minutes from full-time for the Bulls' seventh win in 11 league games.

The win saw Jersey consolidate eighth place in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

The win came seven days after the Bulls threw away a 4-1 lead in the final five minutes to draw 4-4 with leaders Walton and Hersham at Springfield.

"We've got some games now against teams who are in the bottom half of the table that I'd like to think we can get a bit of a rhythm going, get some results on the board and once we get to that halfway point of the season have a little re-evaluation of where we are," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I'd like to think we're capable of going on a little bit of a run and getting some results now against these teams in the bottom half, but what we do know is it's not going to be easy."