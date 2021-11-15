Guernsey FC have won two, drawn two and lost one of their five home games so far this season

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has called on his side to see out their home games better after letting a two-goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 with Westfield at Footes Lane.

Ross Allen gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead before his penalty put them 2-0 up seven minutes before half time.

Kai Hamilton got a goal back just after an hour before Samir Bajja's penalty in the third minute of stoppage time.

"It's disappointing that we didn't close the game off again," Vance said.

"We've been in three winning positions at home and ended up with two points when we could have had nine.

"There is a positive in the fact that we can get our noses out in front at home, but at the moment the negative of that is we're not quite fit and strong enough, and mental fatigue comes into it as well, that ultimately we can't quite hold on to the leads."

Guernsey conceded an equaliser with 17 minutes to go against Thatcham Town last week, while Tooting and Mitcham scored twice in the final seven minutes to win 2-1 seven days before that.

The draw sees Guernsey stay 16th in the Isthmian League South Central division having played six matches since returning to action in October.

But with a home game against leaders Bracknell Town on Wednesday night followed by a trip to second-placed Uxbridge on Saturday, Vance says his side will need to be better.

"We've got four really tough games coming up now where it's going to be a real reality check for everybody," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It'll be a completely different type of game and performance required because we're going to be playing some good sides with a lot of money that are right up the top end of the table and let's see how we can do."