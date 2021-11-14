Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum Robinson notched his sixth goal in four Republic games to round off victory for Stephen Kenny's side

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny says his side's 3-0 win over Luxembourg in their final World Cup qualifier showed the squad's continuing progress.

The Irish had a scare as Luxembourg had a goal disallowed before Shane Duffy's header was followed by Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson finding the net.

Kenny pointed to his side's record of losing just once in 10 games since the home defeat by Luxembourg in March.

"Ronaldo in the 97th minute is the only game we lost (since then)," said Kenny.

"We're doing well. We know we're not perfect. We know that there's more players coming through. There's more to come.

"There was a lot of pressure on the players after that defeat to Luxembourg and the players responded brilliantly. They deserve the credit because they are an absolute pleasure to work with," Kenny told RTE after his side had achieved a fourth successive clean sheet, which included Thursday's home draw with Portugal.

Kenny set to earn contract extension

The turnaround in the Republic's fortunes look likely to result in an extension to Kenny's current deal which runs out in July.

The manager's popularity with the thousand or so Republic fans that travelled to Luxembourg was evident as Kenny struggled to hear questions during his post-match television interview amid the nearby supporters chanting his name.

"I'm a bit embarrassed. I'm rather they'd be singing 'Come on You Boys in Green'," smiled the Republic boss.

"I understand and appreciate it but at the end of the day, it's about players. It's always about players. I know that."

Derby midfielder Jason Knight's introduction helped the Republic close out the game after Duffy's headed opener as his delightful back heel set up Ogbene's close-range lofted finish before Robinson's late tap-in as all the goals came in the final 26 minutes of action.

Jason Knight made a big impression after his second-half introduction which included setting up the Republic's second goal for Chiedozie Ogbene

Kenny said his knowledge of Knight's ability from his stint as Republic's Under-21 boss made him turn to the Derby player.

"I had no hesitation (in putting on Jason Knight) because I've worked with him. I know the characteristics that he has as a young man and his talent as a player.

"He's come back after a difficult injury at Derby and done really well recently and we're delighted to have him."

The Republic endured a few nervous prior to taking the lead with Gavin Bazunu making a brilliant full-length save to tip away a deflected Olivier Thill effort and Gerson Rodrigues - Luxembourg's match-winner in Dublin - missing a glorious chance before Danel Sinani's 54th-minute strike was ruled out for a foul on Duffy.

"We knew we had to win the game. A draw was nothing to us. We had to get after them and force errors and that left us a bit open," added Kenny.

"We lacked control in the first half. We didn't have the control we would like but it was probably because we absolutely went for it out of possession and left ourselves a little bit exposed but we believed we could score."