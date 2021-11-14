Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Priscila Chinchilla scored a double for Glasgow City

Hibernian's hopes of a fifth consecutive SWPL Cup ended with a 2-1 loss to Celtic as six-time winners Glasgow City also reached the final.

Two fine Priscila Chinchilla strikes helped reigning league champions City defeat Spartans 3-0 in the first of two semi-finals at Forthbank Stadium.

Celtic, who have lifted the trophy once, in 2010, had to come from behind to defeat the holders.

But Charlie Wellings' fourth goal in four SWPL Cup games sealed victory.

The former Birmingham City and Bristol City striker's stunning finish meant a repeat of the scoreline when the two sides met in the league in September.

Hibs took the lead slightly against the run of play after 12 minutes with an equally superb strike as American striker Alexa Coyle teed up Rachael Boyle and the Scotland midfielder found the top corner from 18 yards.

Australian forward Jacynta Galabadaarachchi equalised seconds into the second half, her low, curling 20-yard drive beating goalkeeper Gabby English.

With both sides pressing for the winner, Wellings fired into the top corner from 15 yards - the English forward's 15th goal of the season - with 10 minutes remaining.

City had been strong favourites going into the earlier semi-final against a Spartans side they had defeated 4-1 in topping their SWPL Cup qualifying group before delivering a 9-0 thrashing in the league.

However, they struggled to break down the Edinburgh side in the opening 45 minutes in Eileen Gleeson's first game as head coach and survived a couple of scares themselves before the game reached half-time goalless.

The breakthrough came after 59 minutes as Costa Rica international Chinchilla slotted the ball into the far corner after a defence-splitting pass from fellow midfielder Mairead Fulton.

It was two almost immediately from the restart as Scotland winger Haley Lauder slid in at the front post to meet a low cross from Swedish full-back Julia Molin.

Spartans' slim hopes of a fightback were all but ended with six minutes left when midfielder Louise Mason was sent off for a second yellow.

The move for City's second goal had been started by Tyler Dodds and the substitute was the provider as Chinchilla met her cross to the back post with an acrobatic volley into the bottom corner.