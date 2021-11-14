'I'm trying to persuade him' - Dallas hopes Davis will keep playing for NI

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has said he has not yet made a decision on his international future.

The Rangers midfielder, 36, said he will speak to his family and manager Ian Baraclough about it after Monday's final World Cup qualifier against Italy at Windsor Park.

Ahead of winning his 132nd cap, Davis said it is difficult to envisage not playing for his country.

"The honest answer is I haven't made any decision," he said.

"I think it is important that my full focus is on the game first and foremost to try and get a good result and build on the result against Lithuania.

"After that I think it is important that I sit down with my family and have good conversations with them, also the manager and see what is best moving forward.

"Whenever that day does come it is going to be a very difficult decision because ultimately I have had so many enjoyable moments in a Northern Ireland shirt and I am always very proud to do it. It would be very hard to not envisage myself doing that moving forward."

After making his Northern Ireland debut against Canada in February 2005, Davis now holds the British record for the most international caps.

While he said the idea of an official farewell from the Northern Ireland supporters is not something he has thought about, he did admit to trying to savour the Windsor Park atmosphere more in recent seasons.

"To be honest at this stage of my career I've tried to do that [soak up that atmosphere] over the last couple of seasons anyway, whether that be at club or international level," he explained.

"You know you can't go on forever and you don't know when your time will be up. You just want to enjoy those moments as much as possible, especially when you have good results and good performances."

Stuart Dallas and Paddy McNair both sat out Northern Ireland training on Sunday

Davis' club manager at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, has left to take over at Aston Villa during this international camp, and Davis said he was disappointed to hear the news.

"I've been in contact personally with him. Of course I was disappointed, I thoroughly enjoyed working under the manager and his staff," he added.

"It was a really enjoyable period of my career but unfortunately that is what happens in football. Nothing changes in terms of our goals moving forward for the season, it is important we remain focused. And of course I wish him and his staff all the best for the move."

Dallas and McNair sit out training

Key players Stuart Dallas and Paddy McNair did not train with the Northern Ireland squad on Sunday as an injury precaution, with manager Ian Baraclough saying he wants "wrap them up in cotton wool" to give them as long as possible to be fit enough to play.

Baraclough's side go into the Italy match having moved ahead Bulgaria on goal difference in third place in Group C with Friday night's 1-0 home win over Lithuania.

Roberto Mancini's European champions travel to Belfast on top of the group but needing a win to ensure World Cup qualification after their draw with second-placed Switzerland on Friday.