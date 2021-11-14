Match ends, Spain 1, Sweden 0.
Alvaro Morata's late goal helped Spain qualify for the 2022 World Cup and consigned Sweden to the play-offs.
Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen tipped Dani Olmo's shot on to the crossbar with Morata on hand to tap the ball in after 86 minutes.
Luis Enrique's side needed just a point to top Group B while Sweden needed to win to finish above their opponents.
The result means Spain have qualified for a 12th consecutive World Cup finals.
Sweden will have another chance to reach Qatar in the European play-offs in March.
Spain started the brighter with winger Pablo Sarabia curling an effort narrowly wide from 20 yards in the opening exchanges.
The visitors grew into the match and had a number of chances in the first half with forward Emil Forsberg twice going close to breaking the deadlock.
And Alexander Isak should have put Janne Andersson's side in front when through on goal midway through the second period, but the forward snatched at his chance after capitalising on some lapsed defending.
Spain held on after taking a late lead and keep up their run of reaching every World Cup since 1974.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 15Laporte
- 3Torres
- 18Alba
- 9Paez GaviriaSubstituted forRodriat 90'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 10SolerSubstituted forMerinoat 73'minutes
- 22SarabiaSubstituted forMorataat 59'minutes
- 11de TomásSubstituted forRodrigoat 60'minutes
- 21OlmoSubstituted forMéndezat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 4Díaz
- 6Llorente
- 7Morata
- 8Koke
- 12Méndez
- 13Sánchez
- 14Gayà
- 16Rodri
- 17Merino
- 19Rodrigo
- 20Carvajal
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2KrafthBooked at 77minsSubstituted forOlssonat 85'minutes
- 3Lindelöf
- 18Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Claesson
- 20Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSvanbergat 63'minutes
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forQuaisonat 64'minutes
- 9IsakSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Milosevic
- 5Olsson
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Dahlberg
- 13Lewicki
- 14Sundgren
- 15Eriksson
- 16Karlsson
- 17Cajuste
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
- Attendance:
- 51,844
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 1, Sweden 0.
Booking
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mattias Svanberg with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Rodrigo.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
Booking
Brais Méndez (Spain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Brais Méndez (Spain).
Post update
Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Quaison.
Post update
Offside, Spain. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Rodri replaces Gavi.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Brais Méndez replaces Dani Olmo.
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Spain).
Post update
Victor Lindelöf (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 1, Sweden 0. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Olmo (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gavi.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Martin Olsson replaces Emil Krafth.