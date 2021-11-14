World Cup Qualifying - European
ArmeniaArmenia1GermanyGermany4

Armenia 1-4 Germany: Hansi Flick's side win seventh straight match

Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates
Kai Havertz has scored five goals in the past nine games for both Germany and Chelsea

Covid-blighted Germany thrashed Armenia in their final World Cup qualifier as boss Hansi Flick extended his winning streak to seven consecutive matches.

Goals from Kai Havertz, Ilkay Gundogan and Jonas Hofmann saw Germany finish their qualifying campaign top of Group J with 27 points from a possible 30.

Skipper Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a consolation goal for Armenia from the penalty spot to make the score 3-1.

Armenia's defeat ended their slim chances of a play-off spot.

Germany, who were missing five players because of defender Niklas Sule's Covid infection, started brightly with Havertz striking the post in the first five minutes.

The Chelsea midfielder opened the scoring in the 15th minute, tapping home a low Hofmann cross, before Gundogan netted just before half-time with a spot-kick.

The Manchester City man doubled his tally straight after the restart when keeper Stanislav Buchnev spilled his tame effort.

Mkhitaryan pulled a goal back just before the hour mark, but Hofmann was on hand to restore Germany's three-goal lead less than five minutes later.

Line-ups

Armenia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Buchnev
  • 15Terteryan
  • 3Haroyan
  • 4VoskanyanBooked at 45mins
  • 2Calisir
  • 21Margaryan
  • 17UdoSubstituted forGrigoryanat 84'minutes
  • 8Spertsyan
  • 7BayramyanSubstituted forZelarayánat 69'minutes
  • 18MkhitaryanSubstituted forGrigoryanat 77'minutes
  • 22AdamyanSubstituted forBriascoat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 6Angulo
  • 9Zelarayán
  • 10Avanesyan
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 14Briasco
  • 16Beglaryan
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 20Karapetian
  • 23Grigoryan

Germany

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 5Kehrer
  • 4Ginter
  • 15Tah
  • 18HofmannSubstituted forBakuat 84'minutes
  • 17NeuhausBooked at 58minsSubstituted forVollandat 73'minutes
  • 21GündoganSubstituted forArnoldat 60'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 20Raum
  • 13MüllerSubstituted forNmechaat 60'minutes
  • 19SanéSubstituted forBrandtat 60'minutes
  • 7Havertz

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 3Günter
  • 6Baku
  • 9Volland
  • 12Leno
  • 14Arnold
  • 16Nmecha
  • 23Brandt
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamArmeniaAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Top Stories