Match ends, Croatia 1, Russia 0.
A late own goal by Fedor Kudryashov secured Croatia's place at next year's World Cup in Qatar and left Russia in the play-offs.
A draw would have been enough for Russia to finish top of Group H and they looked to be on course to achieve that with neither side able to find a breakthrough.
But Kudryashov bundled a cross into his own net with eight minutes to go.
Victory means Croatia finish top with 23 points, one point ahead of Russia.
Vyacheslav Karavayev had the chance to snatch the draw the visitors needed in the 90th minute but he shot just over the crossbar.
Line-ups
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 12GrbicBooked at 90mins
- 22JuranovicSubstituted forBrekaloat 75'minutes
- 6Lovren
- 20Gvardiol
- 19Sosa
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 15PasalicSubstituted forLivajaat 75'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 13VlasicSubstituted forPetkovicat 58'minutes
- 9KramaricSubstituted forStanisicat 86'minutes
- 4Perisic
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 2Stanisic
- 3Barisic
- 5Caleta-Car
- 7Brekalo
- 8Majer
- 14Livaja
- 16Jakic
- 17Petkovic
- 18Orsic
- 21Vida
- 23Sluga
Russia
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Safonov
- 4Karavaev
- 3Diveev
- 14Dzhikiya
- 13Kudryashov
- 8FominSubstituted forGlebovat 80'minutes
- 6Barinov
- 17GolovinBooked at 51minsSubstituted forChistyakovat 57'minutes
- 20IonovSubstituted forZobninat 57'minutes
- 9SmolovBooked at 55minsSubstituted forZabolotnyat 57'minutes
- 10BakaevSubstituted forMostovoyat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Chistyakov
- 5Krugovoy
- 7Zabolotny
- 11Zobnin
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Haikin
- 18Sutormin
- 19Glebov
- 21Erokhin
- 22Mostovoy
- 23Sergeev
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Croatia 1, Russia 0.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Roman Zobnin.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Fedor Kudryashov.
Booking
Ivo Grbic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrey Mostovoy.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).
Post update
Dmitri Barinov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marko Livaja (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marko Livaja (Croatia).
Post update
Danil Glebov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Marko Livaja (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Post update
Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Josip Stanisic replaces Andrej Kramaric.
Post update
Foul by Borna Sosa (Croatia).
Post update
Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.
Goal!
Own Goal by Fedor Kudryashov, Russia. Croatia 1, Russia 0.