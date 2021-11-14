World Cup Qualifying - European
CroatiaCroatia1RussiaRussia0

Croatia 1-0 Russia: Late own goal sends 2018 finalists to Qatar World Cup

Russia score a late own goal against Croatia
Russia needed to avoid defeat to qualify automatically for the World Cup

A late own goal by Fedor Kudryashov secured Croatia's place at next year's World Cup in Qatar and left Russia in the play-offs.

A draw would have been enough for Russia to finish top of Group H and they looked to be on course to achieve that with neither side able to find a breakthrough.

But Kudryashov bundled a cross into his own net with eight minutes to go.

Victory means Croatia finish top with 23 points, one point ahead of Russia.

Vyacheslav Karavayev had the chance to snatch the draw the visitors needed in the 90th minute but he shot just over the crossbar.

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12GrbicBooked at 90mins
  • 22JuranovicSubstituted forBrekaloat 75'minutes
  • 6Lovren
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 19Sosa
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 15PasalicSubstituted forLivajaat 75'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 13VlasicSubstituted forPetkovicat 58'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forStanisicat 86'minutes
  • 4Perisic

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Stanisic
  • 3Barisic
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 7Brekalo
  • 8Majer
  • 14Livaja
  • 16Jakic
  • 17Petkovic
  • 18Orsic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Sluga

Russia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Safonov
  • 4Karavaev
  • 3Diveev
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 8FominSubstituted forGlebovat 80'minutes
  • 6Barinov
  • 17GolovinBooked at 51minsSubstituted forChistyakovat 57'minutes
  • 20IonovSubstituted forZobninat 57'minutes
  • 9SmolovBooked at 55minsSubstituted forZabolotnyat 57'minutes
  • 10BakaevSubstituted forMostovoyat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 5Krugovoy
  • 7Zabolotny
  • 11Zobnin
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Haikin
  • 18Sutormin
  • 19Glebov
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Mostovoy
  • 23Sergeev
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home19
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Croatia 1, Russia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Croatia 1, Russia 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Roman Zobnin.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Fedor Kudryashov.

  5. Booking

    Ivo Grbic (Croatia) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vyacheslav Karavaev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrey Mostovoy.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

  8. Post update

    Dmitri Barinov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Booking

    Marko Livaja (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marko Livaja (Croatia).

  11. Post update

    Danil Glebov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Marko Livaja (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

  14. Post update

    Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Igor Diveev (Russia).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Josip Stanisic replaces Andrej Kramaric.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Borna Sosa (Croatia).

  18. Post update

    Roman Zobnin (Russia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Russia. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.

  20. Goal!

    Own Goal by Fedor Kudryashov, Russia. Croatia 1, Russia 0.

