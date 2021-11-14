Malta v Slovakia

Match ends, Malta 0, Slovakia 6.
Malta
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Bonello
- 22Muscat
- 2Shaw
- 13BorgSubstituted forMicallefat 78'minutes
- 15Attard
- 6GuillaumierSubstituted forDimechat 85'minutes
- 17TeumaBooked at 50mins
- 3CamenzuliBooked at 46mins
- 7MbongBooked at 51minsSubstituted forCaruanaat 85'minutes
- 14SatarianoBooked at 5minsSubstituted forMontebelloat 55'minutes
- 11MbongSubstituted forKristensenat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Micallef
- 5Agius
- 8Grech
- 9Montebello
- 10Pisani
- 12Grech
- 16Galea
- 18Degabriele
- 19Kristensen
- 20Gambin
- 21Dimech
- 23Caruana
Slovakia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Dúbravka
- 15KoscelnikSubstituted forBozeníkat 77'minutes
- 5Satka
- 14Skriniar
- 16HanckoSubstituted forDe Marcoat 70'minutes
- 22LobotkaSubstituted forHromadaat 71'minutes
- 13Suslov
- 10Rusnák
- 8Duda
- 7HaraslínSubstituted forMakat 61'minutes
- 18StrelecSubstituted forAlmásiat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Holúbek
- 3De Marco
- 6Jirka
- 9Bozeník
- 11Hromada
- 12Kuciak
- 19Almási
- 20Mak
- 21Bero
- 23Rodák
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away16
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malta 0, Slovakia 6.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Karl Micallef.
Hand ball by Tomás Suslov (Slovakia).
Post update
Foul by Jakub Hromada (Slovakia).
Post update
Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tomás Suslov (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).
Attempt saved. Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.
Substitution, Malta. Shaun Dimech replaces Matthew Guillaumier.
Substitution, Malta. Triston Caruana replaces Joseph Mbong.
Attempt saved. Tomás Suslov (Slovakia) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.
Post update
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Henry Bonello.
Attempt saved. Róbert Bozeník (Slovakia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Cain Attard.
Attempt blocked. Ladislav Almási (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.
Goal! Malta 0, Slovakia 6. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Suslov with a cross.
Attempt saved. Róbert Mak (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan Skriniar.
Post update
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Zach Muscat.
Substitution, Malta. Karl Micallef replaces Jean Borg.