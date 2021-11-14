World Cup Qualifying - European
MaltaMalta0SlovakiaSlovakia6

Malta v Slovakia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Malta

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Bonello
  • 22Muscat
  • 2Shaw
  • 13BorgSubstituted forMicallefat 78'minutes
  • 15Attard
  • 6GuillaumierSubstituted forDimechat 85'minutes
  • 17TeumaBooked at 50mins
  • 3CamenzuliBooked at 46mins
  • 7MbongBooked at 51minsSubstituted forCaruanaat 85'minutes
  • 14SatarianoBooked at 5minsSubstituted forMontebelloat 55'minutes
  • 11MbongSubstituted forKristensenat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Micallef
  • 5Agius
  • 8Grech
  • 9Montebello
  • 10Pisani
  • 12Grech
  • 16Galea
  • 18Degabriele
  • 19Kristensen
  • 20Gambin
  • 21Dimech
  • 23Caruana

Slovakia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Dúbravka
  • 15KoscelnikSubstituted forBozeníkat 77'minutes
  • 5Satka
  • 14Skriniar
  • 16HanckoSubstituted forDe Marcoat 70'minutes
  • 22LobotkaSubstituted forHromadaat 71'minutes
  • 13Suslov
  • 10Rusnák
  • 8Duda
  • 7HaraslínSubstituted forMakat 61'minutes
  • 18StrelecSubstituted forAlmásiat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Holúbek
  • 3De Marco
  • 6Jirka
  • 9Bozeník
  • 11Hromada
  • 12Kuciak
  • 19Almási
  • 20Mak
  • 21Bero
  • 23Rodák
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home1
Away26
Shots on Target
Home0
Away16
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Malta 0, Slovakia 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Malta 0, Slovakia 6.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Karl Micallef.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Tomás Suslov (Slovakia).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jakub Hromada (Slovakia).

  6. Post update

    Luke Montebello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Tomás Suslov (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Bjorn Kristensen (Malta).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Shaun Dimech replaces Matthew Guillaumier.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Triston Caruana replaces Joseph Mbong.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomás Suslov (Slovakia) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Henry Bonello.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Róbert Bozeník (Slovakia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Cain Attard.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ladislav Almási (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Malta 0, Slovakia 6. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Suslov with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Róbert Mak (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan Skriniar.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Zach Muscat.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Karl Micallef replaces Jean Borg.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France74301631315
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76102451919
2Wales7421138514
3Czech Rep7322129311
4Estonia7115919-104
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands96213182320
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro93331313012
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories