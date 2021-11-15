Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland's win in Moldova on Friday guaranteed them a play-off place but their seedings fate has still to be decided

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Denmark Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 22:35 GMT

Scotland have done the hard bit by nailing down a World Cup play-off place. Now they are out to sweeten the deal and boost qualification prospects.

It's all about being seeded for the play-offs, meaning a home semi-final.

To gain that advantage Steve Clarke's side need to ruin Denmark's 100% record when the sides wrap up their qualifying campaign at Hampden on Monday evening.

The good news is a Scotland win will definitely ensure they are seeded. The bad news is a draw - which would be no mean feat - may not be enough.

Scotland would require favours from elsewhere - so who should they be cheering on?

Roaring on the Red Devils

First, a quick recap on how the play-offs work. From the 10 group runners-up, the six with the best records will be at home in a one-off tie. The other four, plus two Nations League qualifiers, are unseeded.

The winners of each tie progress to another single-leg final, this time with a random draw deciding the home team. The three nations left standing make it to Qatar next November.

Let's try to keep things simple amid the mind-melting myriad of permutations in the final round of qualifiers. Results over the weekend basically mean only Wales and Poland remain catchable if Scotland draw with Denmark.

As it stands, Scotland have 14 points (results against the bottom nation are discounted in six-team groups) but have dropped out of the seeded spots. That's because Wales moved above them into sixth - by virtue of having scored one more goal - with their 5-1 trouncing of Belarus on Saturday.

So the Tartan Army will become Belgium supporters on Tuesday when Wales host Roberto Martinez's men in Cardiff. Perhaps Belgium's Scottish assistant, Shaun Maloney, will have the Red Devils extra fired up.

A Belgium win combined with a point for Scotland the previous night will very likely earn Steve Clarke's side a home tie. But if the Welsh match a Scotland draw, Clarke's men would be unseeded.

Will Hungary do us a turn?

There is hope - although slimmer - for Scotland elsewhere. In Warsaw to be precise. That's where Poland face Hungary on Monday and Scotland fans will be desperate for an away win.

Poland are currently fifth, two spots above Scotland on goal difference. Star striker Robert Lewandoswki will reportedly by rested by Poland boss Paulo Sousa, which would enhance Scotland's case. But it would still be a major shock if Hungary stunned the hosts.

Even if either Belgium or Hungary do Scotland a turn, though, Turkey could still scupper things. They are away to Montenegro on Tuesday where a victory by four or more goals would lift them above Scotland on goal difference.

The importance of a home semi-final was underlined on Sunday when Portugal were condemned to the play-offs by a last-gasp defeat by Serbia.

The Portuguese - and Russia - are both seeded and would present a daunting away assignment.

So, come on Scotland, just do the decent thing - beat Denmark.