Steven Gerrard won a Scottish Premiership title at Rangers before moving to Aston Villa last week

Steven Gerrard says he can "walk away with my head held high" at the job he did as Rangers manager before his exit last week to take over at Aston Villa.

Gerrard's Ibrox side won the Scottish Premiership last season, halting Celtic's bid for 10 league championships in a row.

But, despite also making strides in Europe, he won only one of nine available domestic trophies.

"There was a big building job to be done there," Gerrard told Villa TV external-link .

"I can walk away with my head held high, for sure. I have to respect that the leagues are very different in terms of level, but I've learnt an awful lot in the past three and a half years.

"I've lived under that pressure and that demand to win every single week and to compete."

Gerrard was a frontrunner to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked on 7 November.

The former Liverpool and England captain said he first became aware of interest from the Premier League club four days later, on Wednesday. He was unveiled by Villa the following day.

It has since been announced that Gerrard will take Gary McAllister, Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom, Michael Beale and Scott Mason with him from Rangers as his backroom staff.

"I had a call off my representation," he said. "When the phone call sunk in, I wanted this to happen very quickly, because first and foremost this opportunity was too big. And then, from there, it happened really, really quick.

"Credit to Aston Villa, the speed they got things done... not just me but my staff that I'm bringing with me as well.

"I also must pay my respect to Rangers as well. They were very professional in their dealings as well. But very crazy, very quick, but in that situation, that's what you want."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has held talks with Rangers about their manager's post over the weekend, with striker Jermain Defoe helping look after the first-team until a successor to Gerrard is appointed.