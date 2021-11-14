Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst most recently spent a season with Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R&F

Rangers held positive talks with Giovanni van Bronckhorst in London on Saturday as they look to appoint Steven Gerrard's successor as manager.

However, the Scottish champions have also held talks with other candidates.

Reports have linked former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, former Rangers midfielder Rino Gattuso and Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen with the job.

Van Bronckhorst was a midfielder for Rangers before managing Feyenoord to the league title in the Netherlands.

Following his four years in charge of the Eredivisie club, the 46-year-old, who played 106 times for the Dutch national team, spent last year with Guangzhou R&F but left after one season as his side finished 11th in the Chinese Super League.

Van Bronckhorst spent three seasons with Rangers as a player, from 1998 to 2001, helping them to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup victory, during a career in which he also starred for Feyenoord, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Rangers are seeking a replacement for Gerrard after the former England and Liverpool midfielder left to join Premier League club Aston Villa, taking with him his backroom team, including assistant Gary McAllister.

The Glasgow side, who lead the Premiership by four points from city rivals Celtic, next face Hibernian in this season's League Cup semi-final at Hampden Park next Sunday.