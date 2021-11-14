Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales' 3-1 victory over Belgium saw them reach the last four in their first Euro finals tournament

Wales face Belgium in Cardiff on Tuesday night needing a point to boost their hopes of a home semi-final in the play-offs for a place at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Belgians have already topped Group E but Wales can take heart from the fact that they have won two of their past three matches against the world's number one-ranked side.

One of those victories was their famous last-eight success against Hazard, De Bruyne, Fellaini and Co at Euro 2016.

As the current Wales squad eye another upset, can you recall the Wales players who pulled off that stunning 3-1 win in Lille?