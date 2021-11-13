Steven Gerrard is targeting 25-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent as his first signing after leaving the Ibrox club to take charge of Aston Villa. (Metro) external-link

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is interested in taking 26-year-old Finland midfielder Glen Kamara with him from Ibrox to Aston Villa. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Stoke City are poised to firm up their interest in 25-year-old Scotland centre-half John Souttar, who is out of contract with Heart of Midlothian next summer, during the January transfer window after his younger brother, Harry, who had himself been linked with Everton, was injured playing for Australia with the Championship club fearing a spell on the sidelines. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been given assurances that he will be able to form his own backroom team should he become Rangers manager following productive talks with the Scottish champions, with the former Feyenoord head coach keen to return to Ibrox.

However, Rangers are also in dialogue with representatives of former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and are also considering Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen, while Rino Gattuso's camp have informed his old club the timing is not right for the former AC Milan boss. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers are entering the final stages of their search for Steven Gerrard's replacement as manager after holding talks with Giovanni van Bronckhorst and the Dutchman is poised to go head-to-head with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as sporting director Ross Wilson seeks to make an appointment in the coming days. (The National On Sunday) external-link

Former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Brockhorst remains the clear favourite to become the club's next manager according to the bookmakers' odds, but former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's price has been slashed after he ruled himself out of the running for the Norwich City job. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Steven Gerrard replied "love you kid" to Nikola Katic as the Rangers centre-half paid tribute to the departing manager on Instagram while the 25-year-old centre-half continues to battle back from serious injury on loan to Hajduk Split. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link