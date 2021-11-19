Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raphinha has scored almost half of Leeds' league goals this season.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring problem while on international duty with Argentina.

Oliver Skipp is banned for accumulating five yellow cards, while Giovani Lo Celso is doubtful with a minor injury.

Leeds will again be without Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling because of respective ankle and knee injuries.

Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton are both fit again and could be involved on Sunday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are a team who I think are lacking something defensively.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte still hasn't had much chance to work with his players since he took charge at the start of the month but they should create plenty of chances here. If Harry Kane is firing, they will win comfortably enough.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won their last four home league meetings with Leeds.

This is their 100th meeting in all competitions, with Spurs ahead by 37 wins to Leeds' 33.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham could equal their club record of four league games without a goal for the first time since 2006.

Spurs have managed just nine goals in the league in 2021-22 - only bottom side Norwich have scored fewer.

At the same stage last season, Son Heung-min had scored 10 league goals and Harry Kane had eight.

This season, Kane has scored just once in 10 Premier League appearances. In all competitions, he has gone five consecutive Spurs games without a goal for the first time since 2016.

Tottenham have benefitted from four own goals in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side.

Leeds United

Leeds have gone three league games without defeat for the first time this season (W1, D2).

Marcelo Bielsa's side have not kept a clean sheet in any of their five top-flight away matches so far.

Leeds have drawn five Premier League matches in 2021-22, as many as they did in the whole of last season.

Raphinha has scored 45% of Leeds' goals in the Premier League this season (five of 11), opening the scoring in a joint-high four matches.

