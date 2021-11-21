Premier League
Man CityManchester City3EvertonEverton0

Manchester City 3-0 Everton: Raheem Sterling on target in routine win for champions

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments20

Rodri scores for Manchester City
All four of Rodri's open play goals in the Premier League have been strikes from outside the box

Manchester City claimed a comfortable victory over Everton to move back up to second in the Premier League and within touching distance of leaders Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling's first-half effort set City on their way, marking his 300th top-flight appearance with a deft finish from Joao Cancelo's sublime outside-of-the-foot pass.

Rodri's thunderous drive extended their lead after the break and Bernardo Silva tapped in late on in a one-sided contest.

Everton, who had benefitted from a first-half video assistant referee decision to overturn the award of a penalty when Sterling fell under Michael Keane's challenge, toiled throughout.

With four key players already sidelined, Rafael Benitez's side rarely looked capable of posing the hosts any problems in attack and Demarai Gray added to their mounting injury concerns by limping off early on.

The only crumb of comfort for the visitors, who remain 11th in the table, was that the margin of defeat was not greater.

Ilkay Gundogan headed against the crossbar for City and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made excellent saves to prevent Silva and Sterling from adding to the scoreline.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.70

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.98

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.80

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.34

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    7.59

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.37

  8. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.78

  9. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.05

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.32

  2. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number87Player nameMcAtee
    Average rating

    6.34

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.96

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    4.17

  3. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.44

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    4.37

  5. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.38

  6. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.66

  7. Squad number8Player nameDelph
    Average rating

    4.30

  8. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    4.39

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.55

  10. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    4.89

  11. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.30

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    3.59

  2. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    3.10

  3. Squad number62Player nameOnyango
    Average rating

    4.30

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 5Stones
  • 14LaporteBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAkéat 76'minutes
  • 27Cancelo
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 7Sterling
  • 80PalmerSubstituted forMcAteeat 87'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forMahrezat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 6Aké
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
  • 87McAtee

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 24Gordon
  • 8DelphSubstituted forRondónat 63'minutes
  • 6AllanSubstituted forOnyangoat 90'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forIwobiat 17'minutes
  • 14Townsend
  • 7RicharlisonBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 20Tosun
  • 25Gbamin
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 50Simms
  • 62Onyango
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
52,571

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. James McAtee (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Rodri.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Tyler Onyango replaces Allan.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. James McAtee replaces Cole Palmer.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 3, Everton 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Aymeric Laporte.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  14. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Allan (Everton).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  19. Post update

    John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Dancer, today at 16:06

    Think todays result and yesterdays Pool/Gunners match, showed the difference between pretenders and contenders

  • Comment posted by TorquayReds, today at 16:06

    Everton are Manchester's whipping boys - they may as well give the Manc's the 6 points each and just cancel this fixture, waste of time the Blue tenth of Merseyside turning up?

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 16:05

    Good to see Sterling back to better form. Keep chugging along City 👍.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 16:05

    Honeymoon period long gone for Raffa.

  • Comment posted by Hex, today at 16:04

    Fairly sure this counts as bullying!

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 16:03

    Almost feel sorry for United. Almost.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 16:03

    Great to win against Everton....top class team and fans....wait sterling scored🥴🥸🥳😮

  • Comment posted by 10 inch thomas, today at 16:03

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 16:02

    "Routine"

    • Reply posted by Carpe diem, today at 16:04

      Carpe diem replied:
      Arrogant

  • Comment posted by numptylad, today at 16:02

    Good game, City in complete control, onward and upwards. Still need a striker for the difficult games. But not Kane……. I am a better striker at over 70, that’s not goals by the way.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 16:01

    I’d never be as daft as to make title predictions at this stage of the season. There’s a very long way to go. But, to all the Chelsea fans singing “we’ve won the League” during their game yesterday, I suggest you watch this game back as a reminder that you’ve got some competition capable of absolutely dominating teams - even without their best defender and best midfielder on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 16:01

    What a great weekend of football. The only cloud on the horizon was Ole's departure from United

  • Comment posted by Thee, today at 16:01

    Relegation form

  • Comment posted by cornwall-mart, today at 16:01

    Man city masterclass. Currently Man city, Liverpool and Chelsea are on a different planet to the rest of the division.

  • Comment posted by matchfacts, today at 16:00

    Manure still living in history, City are the best team in town by a country mile

    • Reply posted by Carpe diem, today at 16:03

      Carpe diem replied:
      Not really that hard considering uniteds form is it? Tell us something new.

  • Comment posted by Carpe diem, today at 16:00

    No surprises with this result. The top three are miles ahead of the rest (apart from West Ham who do at least give it a go).

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 16:00

    Beginning in around the 70th minute, Pickford exhibited obvious slow play and time-wasting whenever he had the ball. His team was losing 2-0.

    The comeback might have been unlikely, but to completely give up through fear of conceding more is pathetic.

    Maybe Everton should tell their travelling fans not to bother if they know they will only expend any effort if the match is going their way.

  • Comment posted by Lockdown 4 Xmas, today at 15:59

    Hopeless, Everton.
    Why do you bother?