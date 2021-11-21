Last updated on .From the section Premier League

All four of Rodri's open play goals in the Premier League have been strikes from outside the box

Manchester City claimed a comfortable victory over Everton to move back up to second in the Premier League and within touching distance of leaders Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling's first-half effort set City on their way, marking his 300th top-flight appearance with a deft finish from Joao Cancelo's sublime outside-of-the-foot pass.

Rodri's thunderous drive extended their lead after the break and Bernardo Silva tapped in late on in a one-sided contest.

Everton, who had benefitted from a first-half video assistant referee decision to overturn the award of a penalty when Sterling fell under Michael Keane's challenge, toiled throughout.

With four key players already sidelined, Rafael Benitez's side rarely looked capable of posing the hosts any problems in attack and Demarai Gray added to their mounting injury concerns by limping off early on.

The only crumb of comfort for the visitors, who remain 11th in the table, was that the margin of defeat was not greater.

Ilkay Gundogan headed against the crossbar for City and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made excellent saves to prevent Silva and Sterling from adding to the scoreline.

Everton Everton Everton Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 6.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 6.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Laporte Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name João Cancelo Average rating 7.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 7.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Palmer Average rating 6.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 6.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 87 Player name McAtee Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 4.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 4.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Digne Average rating 4.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 4.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Delph Average rating 4.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 4.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Townsend Average rating 4.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 4.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 3.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 3.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 62 Player name Onyango Average rating 4.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 5 Stones 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 20 Bernardo Silva 16 Rodri 8 Gündogan 7 Sterling 80 Palmer 47 Foden 31 Ederson

2 Walker

5 Stones

14 Laporte Booked at 45mins Substituted for Aké at 76' minutes

27 Cancelo

20 Bernardo Silva

16 Rodri

8 Gündogan

7 Sterling

80 Palmer Substituted for McAtee at 87' minutes

47 Foden Substituted for Mahrez at 58' minutes Substitutes 3 Rúben Dias

6 Aké

9 Gabriel Jesus

11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez

33 Carson

87 McAtee Everton Formation 4-4-1-1 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 22 Godfrey 5 Keane 12 Digne 24 Gordon 8 Delph 6 Allan 11 Gray 14 Townsend 7 Richarlison 1 Pickford

23 Coleman

22 Godfrey

5 Keane

12 Digne

24 Gordon

8 Delph Substituted for Rondón at 63' minutes

6 Allan Substituted for Onyango at 90' minutes

11 Gray Substituted for Iwobi at 17' minutes

14 Townsend

7 Richarlison Booked at 31mins Substitutes 2 Kenny

15 Begovic

17 Iwobi

20 Tosun

25 Gbamin

32 Branthwaite

33 Rondón

50 Simms

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 3, Everton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Everton 0. Post update Attempt missed. James McAtee (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Rodri. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Tyler Onyango replaces Allan. Post update Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City). Post update Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. James McAtee replaces Cole Palmer. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 3, Everton 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan. Post update Attempt blocked. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Aymeric Laporte. Post update Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva. Post update Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Allan (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Post update Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton). Post update John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).