Match ends, Manchester City 3, Everton 0.
Manchester City claimed a comfortable victory over Everton to move back up to second in the Premier League and within touching distance of leaders Chelsea.
Raheem Sterling's first-half effort set City on their way, marking his 300th top-flight appearance with a deft finish from Joao Cancelo's sublime outside-of-the-foot pass.
Rodri's thunderous drive extended their lead after the break and Bernardo Silva tapped in late on in a one-sided contest.
Everton, who had benefitted from a first-half video assistant referee decision to overturn the award of a penalty when Sterling fell under Michael Keane's challenge, toiled throughout.
With four key players already sidelined, Rafael Benitez's side rarely looked capable of posing the hosts any problems in attack and Demarai Gray added to their mounting injury concerns by limping off early on.
The only crumb of comfort for the visitors, who remain 11th in the table, was that the margin of defeat was not greater.
Ilkay Gundogan headed against the crossbar for City and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made excellent saves to prevent Silva and Sterling from adding to the scoreline.
- Reaction to Manchester City v Everton, plus build-up to Tottenham v Leeds United
- Go straight to all of the best Manchester City content
- Visit our Everton page
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.05
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number87Player nameMcAteeAverage rating
6.34
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number8Player nameDelphAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number7Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.30
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
3.10
- Squad number62Player nameOnyangoAverage rating
4.30
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 5Stones
- 14LaporteBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAkéat 76'minutes
- 27Cancelo
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 7Sterling
- 80PalmerSubstituted forMcAteeat 87'minutes
- 47FodenSubstituted forMahrezat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 6Aké
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 87McAtee
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 22Godfrey
- 5Keane
- 12Digne
- 24Gordon
- 8DelphSubstituted forRondónat 63'minutes
- 6AllanSubstituted forOnyangoat 90'minutes
- 11GraySubstituted forIwobiat 17'minutes
- 14Townsend
- 7RicharlisonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 20Tosun
- 25Gbamin
- 32Branthwaite
- 33Rondón
- 50Simms
- 62Onyango
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 52,571
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Everton 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. James McAtee (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Rodri.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Tyler Onyango replaces Allan.
Post update
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
Post update
Andros Townsend (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. James McAtee replaces Cole Palmer.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Everton 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Séamus Coleman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Aymeric Laporte.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Allan (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).
Post update
John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anthony Gordon (Everton).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
The comeback might have been unlikely, but to completely give up through fear of conceding more is pathetic.
Maybe Everton should tell their travelling fans not to bother if they know they will only expend any effort if the match is going their way.
Why do you bother?