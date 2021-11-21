The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Everton WomenEverton Women1

Leicester City 0-1 Everton: Simone Magill's late winner denied WSL's bottom club first point

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill
Simone Magill's goal saw Everton jump up to ninth in the WSL table

Simone Magill's late winner for Everton denied bottom club Leicester their first Women's Super League point.

Magill struck in the 81st minute, rounding the keeper to slot home.

Leicester City have now lost all eight of their league fixtures this season, having conceded a last-minute winner in their last game at Brighton.

For much of the second half, they had looked set for a point that would have lifted them out of the relegation zone at Birmingham City's expense.

Everton's win, ending a run of three league games without victory, saw them rise to ninth in the WSL table, five points off the top three.

They created numerous clear-cut chances, with Leicester's Sophie Barker clearing a Valerie Gauvin effort off the line shortly before their opener.

And Foxes keeper Demi Lambourne was forced to make a string of fine saves but was ultimately helpless to stop Magill.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Lambourne
  • 18Barker
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 14de Graaf
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 27O'BrienSubstituted forFlintat 73'minutes
  • 9SigsworthBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 7Flint
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 19Grant
  • 34Smith
  • 48Harris

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacIver
  • 21MaierSubstituted forFinniganat 90+3'minutes
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 17GrahamSubstituted forClintonat 72'minutes
  • 8Christiansen
  • 7Dali
  • 11EmslieSubstituted forBennisonat 37'minutes
  • 13GauvinSubstituted forMagillat 73'minutes
  • 9DugganSubstituted forPattinsonat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Magill
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 26Clinton
  • 28Bennison
  • 30Pattinson
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Everton Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Everton Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abbie McManus.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Poppy Pattinson replaces Toni Duggan.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Megan Finnigan replaces Leonie Maier.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Simone Magill with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Simone Magill.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  9. Post update

    Toni Duggan (Everton Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Simone Magill.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sophie Barker.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Everton Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

  12. Booking

    Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Natasha Flint replaces Shannon O'Brien.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Simone Magill replaces Valérie Gauvin.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Grace Clinton replaces Lucy Graham.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.

  18. Post update

    Leonie Maier (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women87012752221
3Brighton Women8503127515
4Tottenham Women842296314
5West Ham Women83321110112
6Man Utd Women83321213-112
7Man City Women83141616010
8Reading Women83141012-210
9Everton Women8314814-610
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women8017221-191
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories