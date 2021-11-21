Match ends, Leicester City Women 0, Everton Women 1.
Simone Magill's late winner for Everton denied bottom club Leicester their first Women's Super League point.
Magill struck in the 81st minute, rounding the keeper to slot home.
Leicester City have now lost all eight of their league fixtures this season, having conceded a last-minute winner in their last game at Brighton.
For much of the second half, they had looked set for a point that would have lifted them out of the relegation zone at Birmingham City's expense.
Everton's win, ending a run of three league games without victory, saw them rise to ninth in the WSL table, five points off the top three.
They created numerous clear-cut chances, with Leicester's Sophie Barker clearing a Valerie Gauvin effort off the line shortly before their opener.
And Foxes keeper Demi Lambourne was forced to make a string of fine saves but was ultimately helpless to stop Magill.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Lambourne
- 18Barker
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 14de Graaf
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 27O'BrienSubstituted forFlintat 73'minutes
- 9SigsworthBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 7Flint
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 19Grant
- 34Smith
- 48Harris
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacIver
- 21MaierSubstituted forFinniganat 90+3'minutes
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 17GrahamSubstituted forClintonat 72'minutes
- 8Christiansen
- 7Dali
- 11EmslieSubstituted forBennisonat 37'minutes
- 13GauvinSubstituted forMagillat 73'minutes
- 9DugganSubstituted forPattinsonat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Everton Women 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abbie McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Poppy Pattinson replaces Toni Duggan.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Megan Finnigan replaces Leonie Maier.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Simone Magill with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Simone Magill.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Post update
Toni Duggan (Everton Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Simone Magill.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sophie Barker.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Everton Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Booking
Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Natasha Flint replaces Shannon O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Simone Magill replaces Valérie Gauvin.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Grace Clinton replaces Lucy Graham.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Ashleigh Plumptre.
Post update
Leonie Maier (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.