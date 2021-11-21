Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simone Magill's goal saw Everton jump up to ninth in the WSL table

Simone Magill's late winner for Everton denied bottom club Leicester their first Women's Super League point.

Magill struck in the 81st minute, rounding the keeper to slot home.

Leicester City have now lost all eight of their league fixtures this season, having conceded a last-minute winner in their last game at Brighton.

For much of the second half, they had looked set for a point that would have lifted them out of the relegation zone at Birmingham City's expense.

Everton's win, ending a run of three league games without victory, saw them rise to ninth in the WSL table, five points off the top three.

They created numerous clear-cut chances, with Leicester's Sophie Barker clearing a Valerie Gauvin effort off the line shortly before their opener.

And Foxes keeper Demi Lambourne was forced to make a string of fine saves but was ultimately helpless to stop Magill.