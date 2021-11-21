Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Dagny Brynjarsdottir's winner for West Ham was just her second goal for the club

Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored the winner against Tottenham as West Ham earned their first Women's Super League victory over their London rivals.

The Iceland midfielder fired into the bottom corner after team-mate Claudia Walker unintentionally deflected the ball into her path.

In response, Chioma Ubogagu had a goal ruled out for offside.

Mackenzie Arnold also saved from Rachel Williams and Ashleigh Neville to deny Spurs the chance to move up to third.

The Hammers' first top-flight triumph against Spurs lifted them to fifth, just one place and two points adrift of their opponents.

In a first-half of few chances, Kyah Simon ballooned the best for Spurs over the bar after Ria Percival found the forward unmarked in the box.

Lisa Evans was the home side's biggest threat before the break, and it took a block from Molly Bartrip to see a powerful effort from the on-loan Arsenal midfielder go over.

Evans' efforts eventually paid off as her run into the box and pass to try to find Walker in the six-yard area resulted in Brynjarsdottir being teed up for the decisive 69th-minute goal.

Ubogagu, who came off the bench in the first-half to replace the injured Kit Graham, thought she had restored parity soon after. But her cool finish into an empty net, after West Ham keeper Arnold failed to claim a long-free kick in the air, was flagged for offside.

Arnold ensured the points for her team, making fine saves to twice deny both Williams and Neville, after Tinja-Riikka Korpela kept out an excellent Katerina Svitkova effort from distance at the other end.