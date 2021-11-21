Match ends, Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Goals from Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries helped Reading cruise past high-flying Brighton in the WSL at the Madejski Stadium.
Dowie opened the scoring after just three minutes, pouncing on a rebound after a good initial save from Megan Walsh to deny Fliss Gibbons from range.
And Harries wrapped up the win on the break late on, rounding the keeper before slotting the ball home.
Third-placed Brighton's loss was just their third in the WSL this season.
Meanwhile for the Royals, who controlled proceedings throughout, this was their fourth unbeaten league game on the bounce.
Reading now enter a tough run of fixtures, facing Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal after the international break.
The Seagulls will host Manchester United in their next WSL match, before travelling to Arsenal after a WSL Cup tie with West Ham.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 5Evans
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 28Woodham
- 19Chaplen
- 10Dowie
- 37PrimmerSubstituted forHarriesat 56'minutes
- 11Harding
- 6RoseSubstituted forRobertsat 89'minutes
- 9Eikeland
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 31Roberts
- 32Woodcock
- 33Lister
- 36MacDonald
Brighton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBrazilat 83'minutes
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 10Kaagman
- 8Connolly
- 7Whelan
- 9Lee
- 18CarterSubstituted forGreenat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 22Robinson
- 25Angel
- 33Nokuthula
- 34Cordier
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.
Post update
Foul by Bethan Roberts (Reading Women).
Post update
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Women. Bethan Roberts replaces Deanne Rose.
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Ellie Brazil replaces Danique Kerkdijk.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Danielle Carter.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danique Kerkdijk tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.
Post update
Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.
Post update
Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).
Post update
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gemma Evans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham.