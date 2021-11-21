The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women2Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Reading Women 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Natasha Dowie on target for in-form Royals

Reading Women 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women
Reading have a four-match unbeaten run

Goals from Natasha Dowie and Emma Harries helped Reading cruise past high-flying Brighton in the WSL at the Madejski Stadium.

Dowie opened the scoring after just three minutes, pouncing on a rebound after a good initial save from Megan Walsh to deny Fliss Gibbons from range.

And Harries wrapped up the win on the break late on, rounding the keeper before slotting the ball home.

Third-placed Brighton's loss was just their third in the WSL this season.

Meanwhile for the Royals, who controlled proceedings throughout, this was their fourth unbeaten league game on the bounce.

Reading now enter a tough run of fixtures, facing Chelsea, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal after the international break.

The Seagulls will host Manchester United in their next WSL match, before travelling to Arsenal after a WSL Cup tie with West Ham.

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 28Woodham
  • 19Chaplen
  • 10Dowie
  • 37PrimmerSubstituted forHarriesat 56'minutes
  • 11Harding
  • 6RoseSubstituted forRobertsat 89'minutes
  • 9Eikeland

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 32Woodcock
  • 33Lister
  • 36MacDonald

Brighton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5KerkdijkSubstituted forBrazilat 83'minutes
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 10Kaagman
  • 8Connolly
  • 7Whelan
  • 9Lee
  • 18CarterSubstituted forGreenat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 25Angel
  • 33Nokuthula
  • 34Cordier
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bethan Roberts (Reading Women).

  5. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading Women. Bethan Roberts replaces Deanne Rose.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 2, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Ellie Brazil replaces Danique Kerkdijk.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Kayleigh Green replaces Danielle Carter.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danique Kerkdijk tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Williams (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  18. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Deanne Rose (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gemma Evans.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amalie Eikeland (Reading Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lily Woodham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women87102632322
2Chelsea Women87012752221
3Brighton Women8503127515
4Tottenham Women842296314
5West Ham Women83321110112
6Man Utd Women83321213-112
7Man City Women83141616010
8Reading Women83141012-210
9Everton Women8314814-610
10Aston Villa Women8314515-1010
11B'ham City Women8017221-191
12Leicester City Women8008319-160
View full The FA Women's Super League table

