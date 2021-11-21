The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2

Man Utd 0-2 Arsenal: Vivianne Miedema helps Women's Super League leaders to victory

Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema scored her 13th goal of the season as leaders Arsenal maintained their unbeaten Women's Super League record with victory at Manchester United.

Miedema put Arsenal ahead with a fine low finish early in the second half.

Katie McCabe made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after being brought down by Aoife Mannion.

Arsenal also hit the bar twice, with Miedema and Beth Mead denied by the woodwork, as they cruised to victory.

Victory at Leigh Sports Village ensures the Gunners go into the international break top of the table, ahead of Chelsea.

United's second defeat of the season - both of which have come at home against the league's top two, as they were beaten 6-1 by Chelsea in September - leaves then fifth in the table, 10 points adrift of Arsenal, after just eight games.

While United made a bright start, they were largely left starved of opportunities.

Mead went closest to opening the scoring for either side in a hard-fought first-half, hitting the bar with a powerful shot which Miedema could not control to tuck away on the rebound.

The opener came soon after the interval, with Miedema sending her shot beyond goalkeeper Mary Earps and into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

Mannion's reckless lunge to try to block a shot from McCabe then allowed Republic of Ireland international to ensure victory from the spot.

Another shout for a penalty, when Mead was brought down on the edge of the area by Hannah Blundell, resulted in a Miedema free-kick that came off the top of the bar.

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 5Mannion
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 6BlundellBooked at 75mins
  • 37Staniforth
  • 10ZelemSubstituted forRisaat 87'minutes
  • 18HansonSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 8Risa
  • 12Ladd
  • 13Fuso
  • 20Smith
  • 21Turner
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forPattenat 90+6'minutes
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 12Maanum
  • 13Wälti
  • 10LittleSubstituted forNobbsat 45'minutes
  • 9Mead
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forFoordat 86'minutes
  • 15McCabeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forParrisat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Patten
  • 8Nobbs
  • 14Parris
  • 18Williams
  • 19Foord
  • 24Stenson
  • 29Goldie
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
2,186

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Anna Patten replaces Noëlle Maritz.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carrie Jones (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).

  6. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Katie Zelem.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Caitlin Foord replaces Vivianne Miedema.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Carrie Jones is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Carrie Jones (Manchester United Women).

  12. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Katie McCabe.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Carrie Jones replaces Kirsty Hanson.

  15. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  16. Booking

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).

  18. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

