Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema scored her 13th goal of the season as leaders Arsenal maintained their unbeaten Women's Super League record with victory at Manchester United.

Miedema put Arsenal ahead with a fine low finish early in the second half.

Katie McCabe made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after being brought down by Aoife Mannion.

Arsenal also hit the bar twice, with Miedema and Beth Mead denied by the woodwork, as they cruised to victory.

Victory at Leigh Sports Village ensures the Gunners go into the international break top of the table, ahead of Chelsea.

United's second defeat of the season - both of which have come at home against the league's top two, as they were beaten 6-1 by Chelsea in September - leaves then fifth in the table, 10 points adrift of Arsenal, after just eight games.

While United made a bright start, they were largely left starved of opportunities.

Mead went closest to opening the scoring for either side in a hard-fought first-half, hitting the bar with a powerful shot which Miedema could not control to tuck away on the rebound.

The opener came soon after the interval, with Miedema sending her shot beyond goalkeeper Mary Earps and into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

Mannion's reckless lunge to try to block a shot from McCabe then allowed Republic of Ireland international to ensure victory from the spot.

Another shout for a penalty, when Mead was brought down on the edge of the area by Hannah Blundell, resulted in a Miedema free-kick that came off the top of the bar.