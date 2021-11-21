Match ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Vivianne Miedema scored her 13th goal of the season as leaders Arsenal maintained their unbeaten Women's Super League record with victory at Manchester United.
Miedema put Arsenal ahead with a fine low finish early in the second half.
Katie McCabe made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after being brought down by Aoife Mannion.
Arsenal also hit the bar twice, with Miedema and Beth Mead denied by the woodwork, as they cruised to victory.
Victory at Leigh Sports Village ensures the Gunners go into the international break top of the table, ahead of Chelsea.
United's second defeat of the season - both of which have come at home against the league's top two, as they were beaten 6-1 by Chelsea in September - leaves then fifth in the table, 10 points adrift of Arsenal, after just eight games.
While United made a bright start, they were largely left starved of opportunities.
Mead went closest to opening the scoring for either side in a hard-fought first-half, hitting the bar with a powerful shot which Miedema could not control to tuck away on the rebound.
The opener came soon after the interval, with Miedema sending her shot beyond goalkeeper Mary Earps and into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.
Mannion's reckless lunge to try to block a shot from McCabe then allowed Republic of Ireland international to ensure victory from the spot.
Another shout for a penalty, when Mead was brought down on the edge of the area by Hannah Blundell, resulted in a Miedema free-kick that came off the top of the bar.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 5Mannion
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6BlundellBooked at 75mins
- 37Staniforth
- 10ZelemSubstituted forRisaat 87'minutes
- 18HansonSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 8Risa
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 20Smith
- 21Turner
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16MaritzSubstituted forPattenat 90+6'minutes
- 5Beattie
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 7Catley
- 12Maanum
- 13Wälti
- 10LittleSubstituted forNobbsat 45'minutes
- 9Mead
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forFoordat 86'minutes
- 15McCabeBooked at 51minsSubstituted forParrisat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Patten
- 8Nobbs
- 14Parris
- 18Williams
- 19Foord
- 24Stenson
- 29Goldie
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 2,186
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 0, Arsenal Women 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Anna Patten replaces Noëlle Maritz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carrie Jones (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Vilde Risa replaces Katie Zelem.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Caitlin Foord replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Carrie Jones is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Carrie Jones (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Nikita Parris replaces Katie McCabe.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Carrie Jones replaces Kirsty Hanson.
Post update
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) header from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.