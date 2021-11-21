Championship
DerbyDerby County3BournemouthAFC Bournemouth2

Derby County 3-2 Bournemouth: Tom Lawrence inspires troubled Rams to fightback win

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments92

Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence's brace took his goal tally to the season to four

Captain Tom Lawrence's second-half double helped Derby fight back to beat promotion-chasing Bournemouth and end a turbulent week in style.

Bottom club Derby kicked off 18 points from safety following a nine-point deduction, but went ahead when Jason Knight was left unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box to head in Max Bird's corner.

Jaidon Anthony slammed in an equaliser, despite Curtis Davies' brilliant goalline block from his initial effort, and Jefferson Lerma slid a pass through for Dominic Solanke to rifle the Cherries in front.

But Lawrence curled a fine equaliser into the far corner and then drove home a penalty for the Rams winner after Jack Stacey brought down Graeme Shinnie.

Derby's first win in eight league matches took them back to zero points after another chastening week off the pitch saw a second deduction in two months. It has left them with an uphill task to avoid third-tier football for the first time since 1986.

Knight's early opener confirmed Wayne Rooney's vow that Derby had plenty of fight left in them, but it was also helped by unusually slack defending from a Bournemouth side that had conceded just one goal in their previous eight away league games this season.

The equaliser for Scott Parker's men came gift-wrapped after a defensive slapstick moment when goalkeeper Kelle Roos gave the ball away in his own box. But their second before half-time capped a superb team move and allowed Solanke to equal his best-ever goalscoring season - in November - with his 15th of the campaign.

Lerma should have added a third before the break, but headed wide from eight yards and they paid a hefty price as Lawrence struck twice in seven minutes. The 69th-minute second, though, came with some controversy as a possible offside in the build-up to the penalty went unnoticed.

Philip Billing headed a good chance wide as Bournemouth pressed for an equaliser, but having gone 15 matches unbeaten, they fell to a second defeat in their last three. The Cherries remain second in the table, a point behind Fulham, but still eight ahead of third-placed West Brom.

A fourth win of the season leaves Derby 15 points from safety and 11 adrift of second-bottom Barnsley.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney told BBC Radio Derby:

"I thought the lads were excellent today. We knew it would be a tough game.

"Bournemouth topped the league, they are obviously a very good team.

"Today the lads showed, again, great character, what it means to play for this club. It was a proud performance from them."

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"I thought we were poor all round today. Out of possession I thought we were poor, in possession even more so. We didn't show our way today, didn't control the game enough with the ball which turned the game into a bit of a basketball match.

"They got in front and we reacted the right way, 2-1, and the crowd were going the other way, but we generated that atmosphere really because of the way we played, we didn't control the ball.

We made the game frantic and made the game exactly as they needed it at that moment, gave them an opportunity and didn't really stamp our authority.

"These days do happen, but we need to learn from it and e need to understand it and we need to get better at that."

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-5-1

  • 21Roos
  • 36EboseleSubstituted forStearmanat 83'minutes
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 26BuchananSubstituted forForsythat 90+7'minutes
  • 38Knight
  • 42Thompson
  • 8Bird
  • 4Shinnie
  • 10Lawrence
  • 9BaldockSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 22'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 7Józwiak
  • 11Morrison
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 16Stearman
  • 31Allsop
  • 46Kellyman

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 6Mepham
  • 20DavisSubstituted forLoweat 75'minutes
  • 8LermaSubstituted forRogersat 74'minutes
  • 4L CookSubstituted forKilkennyat 61'minutes
  • 10Christie
  • 29BillingBooked at 53mins
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 3S Cook
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 27Rogers
  • 39Moriah-Welsh
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 3, Bournemouth 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 3, Bournemouth 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Craig Forsyth replaces Lee Buchanan because of an injury.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Philip Billing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gavin Kilkenny.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Bournemouth. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Jamal Lowe is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Richard Stearman replaces Festy Ebosele.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Jason Knight.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth).

  14. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Colin Kazim-Richards (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Rogers (Bournemouth).

  17. Post update

    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jamal Lowe replaces Leif Davis.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Morgan Rogers replaces Jefferson Lerma.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by AFCB_Dave, today at 15:03

    Bournemouth fan - I thought at 2-1 we would win comfortably but fair play to Derby. Deserved the win in the end. Missing a couple of key players messed us up more than it should have.

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 15:01

    Question for the Bournemouth fans I was sat near: are you still top of the league? Ha ha. Singing it way too early I’m afraid

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 15:01

    I said last week Parker would start to crumble, and looks like it's happening. He's an OK manager generally, but struggles to solve problems when things aren't going his way. Fulham for the championship!

  • Comment posted by Jem Hinds, today at 15:00

    Amazing how the interest of DCFC still attracts other supporters comments .. up the Rams!

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 15:00

    I hope asbestos is exposed in Derbys stadium and the whole place gets condemned, has to be knocked down, and the cost of it all ruins Derby County and the never play ever ever again. Ever.

    • Reply posted by Roland_munch, today at 15:04

      Roland_munch replied:
      You know what they say: it’s the hope that kills you…

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 14:59

    There is fight in this old dog yet!

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 14:54

    That's 50 points they need from 28 games
    That a point return of 60 % or 17 wins from 28 games
    No chance they should have been regulated at the end of last season but the EFL bottled it

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 14:58

      Andrew D replied:
      Why last season? And why did the EFL bottle it? If you want to blame anyone you need to look at the bloke at Boro (Gibson) who delayed proceedings by interfering and putting the boot in.

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 14:52

    Are you watching Nottingham

  • Comment posted by stewart, today at 14:52

    I feel sorry for the supporters when teams get points deducted

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 14:50

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by craig, today at 14:51

      craig replied:
      FOR THE SECOND TIME!

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 14:45

    From a Terrier. Well done Derby fans and players, you deserved the win, and to stay in the champuonship, good luck

  • Comment posted by Claire, today at 14:42

    "We are Derby, spuer Rams"!!!!

  • Comment posted by kingkongbundy, today at 14:42

    Good luck derby and well done for beating Bournemouth, from a bcfc fan unfortunately for me atm

  • Comment posted by Lockdown 4 Xmas, today at 14:41

    Despite Rooney 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by markmack, today at 14:40

    We've got zero points, fantastic

    • Reply posted by Metallic, today at 14:56

      Metallic replied:
      It can only get better, onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by Ted_Derby, today at 14:40

    I’ve never been so pleased to have zero points. Bournemouth were bang average today, I thought we deserved the win. On to Fulham midweek

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 14:38

    Rooney auditioning for the Man U job

  • Comment posted by pupuk_sampah, today at 14:38

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 14:39

      Andrew D replied:
      🤡

  • Comment posted by Andrew D, today at 14:37

    On the plus side too I took a tip from Waylon Mercy of this parish on the score - as he always gets it right. I put my hose on it and I now own a new Porsche, a speed boat and a mansion. You know what I mean!?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham18132348153341
2Bournemouth18124233132040
3West Brom1895427161132
4Stoke189452419531
5Coventry189452521431
6QPR188553024629
7Huddersfield188462220228
8Blackburn187652927227
9Millwall186841818026
10Blackpool187562021-126
11Luton186662624224
12Swansea186662123-224
13Nottm Forest186572423123
14Middlesbrough186572020023
15Birmingham186481821-322
16Preston185671924-521
17Sheff Utd185582226-420
18Bristol City185582028-820
19Cardiff1853101932-1318
20Reading187292329-617
21Hull1843111322-915
22Peterborough1843111734-1715
23Barnsley1825111329-1611
24Derby184951618-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport