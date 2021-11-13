Last updated on .From the section England

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been called up into the senior England team for the first time.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, will join up with Gareth Southgate's squad for Monday's World Cup qualifier in San Marino.

Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson and Mason Mount will not travel, the Football Association has confirmed.

More to follow.