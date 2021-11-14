Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Revell (left), 38, retired from playing in 2019

Stevenage have parted company with manager Alex Revell with the side two points above the relegation zone in 21st place in League Two.

He took over as caretaker in February 2020 and was appointed permanently the following July.

Stevenage finished 14th last season but a poor run has seen them gain just seven points from the last 12 games.

"Revs gave everything for the club and could not have worked harder," chairman Phil Wallace said.

"We expected a successful season and some performances early in the season were outstanding. However, that early promise has not been repeated in the league and we both agree it is time for a change."

Revell's assistant manager Dean Wilkins will also be leaving the club.