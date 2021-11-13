Last updated on .From the section Football

Memphis Depay has now scored 11 goals in qualifying

The Netherlands conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes as Montenegro fought back to draw and leave the outcome of World Cup qualifying Group G in the balance.

Louis van Gaal's side had looked set to secure progress with a game to spare thanks to a Memphis Depay double.

The Barcelona striker fired into the corner in the first half before scoring a clever backheel after the break.

But substitute Ilija Vukotic pulled one back before Nikola Vujnovic headed in.

The Netherlands remain top of the group but now face a tricky last-day meeting with Norway.

A draw will be enough for the Dutch to progress but if they lose they could drop below both Turkey and the Norwegians, who are second and third respectively, and miss out on a place at the World Cup altogether.