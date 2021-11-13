Match ends, Montenegro 2, Netherlands 2.
The Netherlands conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes as Montenegro fought back to draw and leave the outcome of World Cup qualifying Group G in the balance.
Louis van Gaal's side had looked set to secure progress with a game to spare thanks to a Memphis Depay double.
The Barcelona striker fired into the corner in the first half before scoring a clever backheel after the break.
But substitute Ilija Vukotic pulled one back before Nikola Vujnovic headed in.
The Netherlands remain top of the group but now face a tricky last-day meeting with Norway.
A draw will be enough for the Dutch to progress but if they lose they could drop below both Turkey and the Norwegians, who are second and third respectively, and miss out on a place at the World Cup altogether.
Line-ups
Montenegro
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Sarkic
- 4Vukcevic
- 5Vujacic
- 15SavicBooked at 90mins
- 6TomasevicSubstituted forRaickovicat 80'minutes
- 3Radunovic
- 16JovovicSubstituted forVujnovicat 62'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 9JankovicSubstituted forBozovicat 69'minutes
- 17HaksabanovicSubstituted forVukoticat 69'minutes
- 20Osmajic
- 10DjurdjevicSubstituted forBeqirajat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mijatovic
- 2Dreskovic
- 8Bozovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 13Agovic
- 14Vujnovic
- 18Mirkovic
- 19Raickovic
- 21Vukotic
- 22Simic
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 22DumfriesBooked at 42mins
- 6de VrijSubstituted forde Ligtat 90'minutes
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 8WijnaldumSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 66'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forGravenberchat 78'minutes
- 14Klaassen
- 18MalenSubstituted forBergwijnat 45'minutes
- 10Depay
- 9DanjumaSubstituted forLangat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rensch
- 3de Ligt
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 11Lang
- 12Til
- 13Flekken
- 15Malacia
- 16Gravenberch
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Cillessen
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montenegro 2, Netherlands 2.
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Savic (Montenegro).
Post update
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Ryan Gravenberch.
Post update
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Stefan Savic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Savic (Montenegro).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Stefan de Vrij because of an injury.
Post update
Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Milos Raickovic (Montenegro).
Post update
Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands).
Post update
Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Montenegro 2, Netherlands 2. Nikola Vujnovic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Risto Radunovic with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Montenegro 1, Netherlands 2. Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milutin Osmajic.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Milos Raickovic replaces Zarko Tomasevic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Noa Lang replaces Arnaut Danjuma.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Frenkie de Jong.