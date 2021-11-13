World Cup Qualifying - European
MontenegroMontenegro2NetherlandsNetherlands2

Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands: Memphis Depay scores twice before Dutch collapse

Last updated on .From the section Football

Memphis Depay scores against Montenegro
Memphis Depay has now scored 11 goals in qualifying

The Netherlands conceded two goals in the final 10 minutes as Montenegro fought back to draw and leave the outcome of World Cup qualifying Group G in the balance.

Louis van Gaal's side had looked set to secure progress with a game to spare thanks to a Memphis Depay double.

The Barcelona striker fired into the corner in the first half before scoring a clever backheel after the break.

But substitute Ilija Vukotic pulled one back before Nikola Vujnovic headed in.

The Netherlands remain top of the group but now face a tricky last-day meeting with Norway.

A draw will be enough for the Dutch to progress but if they lose they could drop below both Turkey and the Norwegians, who are second and third respectively, and miss out on a place at the World Cup altogether.

Line-ups

Montenegro

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Sarkic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 5Vujacic
  • 15SavicBooked at 90mins
  • 6TomasevicSubstituted forRaickovicat 80'minutes
  • 3Radunovic
  • 16JovovicSubstituted forVujnovicat 62'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 9JankovicSubstituted forBozovicat 69'minutes
  • 17HaksabanovicSubstituted forVukoticat 69'minutes
  • 20Osmajic
  • 10DjurdjevicSubstituted forBeqirajat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 2Dreskovic
  • 8Bozovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 13Agovic
  • 14Vujnovic
  • 18Mirkovic
  • 19Raickovic
  • 21Vukotic
  • 22Simic

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22DumfriesBooked at 42mins
  • 6de VrijSubstituted forde Ligtat 90'minutes
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 8WijnaldumSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 66'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forGravenberchat 78'minutes
  • 14Klaassen
  • 18MalenSubstituted forBergwijnat 45'minutes
  • 10Depay
  • 9DanjumaSubstituted forLangat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rensch
  • 3de Ligt
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 11Lang
  • 12Til
  • 13Flekken
  • 15Malacia
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Cillessen
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Montenegro 2, Netherlands 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Montenegro 2, Netherlands 2.

  3. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Savic (Montenegro).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Ryan Gravenberch.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Booking

    Stefan Savic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Savic (Montenegro).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Stefan de Vrij because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Milos Raickovic (Montenegro).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands).

  14. Post update

    Milutin Osmajic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Montenegro 2, Netherlands 2. Nikola Vujnovic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Risto Radunovic with a cross.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Montenegro 1, Netherlands 2. Ilija Vukotic (Montenegro) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milutin Osmajic.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Montenegro. Milos Raickovic replaces Zarko Tomasevic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a cross following a corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Noa Lang replaces Arnaut Danjuma.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Frenkie de Jong.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France74301631315
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76102451919
2Wales7421138514
3Czech Rep7322129311
4Estonia7115919-104
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands96213182320
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro93331313012
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories