World Cup Qualifying - European
MontenegroMontenegro19:45NetherlandsNetherlands
Venue: Podgorica City Stadium, Montenegro

Montenegro v Netherlands

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Montenegro

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Sarkic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 5Vujacic
  • 15Savic
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3Radunovic
  • 9Jankovic
  • 20Osmajic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 10Djurdjevic
  • 16Jovovic

Substitutes

  • 1Mijatovic
  • 2Dreskovic
  • 8Bozovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 13Agovic
  • 14Vujnovic
  • 18Mirkovic
  • 19Raickovic
  • 21Vukotic
  • 22Simic

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bijlow
  • 22Dumfries
  • 6de Vrij
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 14Klaassen
  • 21de Jong
  • 10Depay
  • 18Malen
  • 9Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 2Rensch
  • 3de Ligt
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 11Lang
  • 12Til
  • 13Flekken
  • 15Malacia
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Cillessen
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

