Montenegro v Netherlands

Line-ups
Montenegro
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Sarkic
- 4Vukcevic
- 5Vujacic
- 15Savic
- 6Tomasevic
- 3Radunovic
- 9Jankovic
- 20Osmajic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 10Djurdjevic
- 16Jovovic
Substitutes
- 1Mijatovic
- 2Dreskovic
- 8Bozovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 13Agovic
- 14Vujnovic
- 18Mirkovic
- 19Raickovic
- 21Vukotic
- 22Simic
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Bijlow
- 22Dumfries
- 6de Vrij
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 8Wijnaldum
- 14Klaassen
- 21de Jong
- 10Depay
- 18Malen
- 9Danjuma
Substitutes
- 2Rensch
- 3de Ligt
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 11Lang
- 12Til
- 13Flekken
- 15Malacia
- 16Gravenberch
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Cillessen
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande