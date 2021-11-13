Last updated on .From the section Football

Kylian Mbappe has six goals in his past two games for France

Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for France as the reigning world champions secured their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style by thrashing Kazakhstan.

Mbappe got four of the eight goals, with the striker's first three coming in the opening 30 minutes.

He completed the rout with a late fourth.

Karim Benzema got two after the break. Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, with a penalty, were the other scorers.

Mbappe's hat-trick was the first by a France player in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985.

His first came in the sixth minute when he turned in an early cut-back before he finished a Kingsley Coman cross from close range and headed in a third.

Victory guarantees France will top Group D as they have 15 points, four clear of second-place Finland with one game remaining.