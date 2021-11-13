Match ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.
Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for France as the reigning world champions secured their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style by thrashing Kazakhstan.
Mbappe got four of the eight goals, with the striker's first three coming in the opening 30 minutes.
He completed the rout with a late fourth.
Karim Benzema got two after the break. Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, with a penalty, were the other scorers.
Mbappe's hat-trick was the first by a France player in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985.
His first came in the sixth minute when he turned in an early cut-back before he finished a Kingsley Coman cross from close range and headed in a third.
Victory guarantees France will top Group D as they have 15 points, four clear of second-place Finland with one game remaining.
Line-ups
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 3Koundé
- 4Upamecano
- 21HernándezSubstituted forLengletat 80'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forPavardat 79'minutes
- 13KantéSubstituted forTchouaméniat 72'minutes
- 14Rabiot
- 22Hernández
- 7Griezmann
- 19BenzemaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDiabyat 71'minutes
- 10MbappéSubstituted forBen Yedderat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pavard
- 5Lenglet
- 6Veretout
- 8Tchouaméni
- 9Ben Yedder
- 12Dubois
- 15Zouma
- 16Costil
- 17Guendouzi
- 18Digne
- 20Diaby
- 23Areola
Kazakhstan
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Pokatilov
- 23BystrovSubstituted forKairovat 84'minutes
- 4Erlanov
- 22Marochkin
- 3Alip
- 6Taykenov
- 18TapalovSubstituted forBaytanaat 68'minutes
- 5Kuat
- 10Zharynbetov
- 7OmirtayevBooked at 51minsSubstituted forVassiljevat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 17AymbetovSubstituted forZhaksylykovat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tursynbai
- 9Shushenachev
- 11Baytana
- 12Shaizada
- 13Kassym
- 14Vassiljev
- 15Seysen
- 20Zhaksylykov
- 21Kairov
- Referee:
- Glenn Nyberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.
Dayot Upamecano (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).
Jules Koundé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
Foul by Jules Koundé (France).
Post update
Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moussa Diaby (France).
Post update
Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Moussa Diaby (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan).
Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Goal! France 8, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bagdat Kairov replaces Marat Bystrov.
Goal! France 7, Kazakhstan 0. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty France.