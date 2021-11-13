World Cup Qualifying - European
FranceFrance8KazakhstanKazakhstan0

France 8-0 Kazakhstan: Kylian Mbappe scores four as France secure World Cup place

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kylian Mbappe scoring against Kazakhstan
Kylian Mbappe has six goals in his past two games for France

Kylian Mbappe scored his first hat-trick for France as the reigning world champions secured their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style by thrashing Kazakhstan.

Mbappe got four of the eight goals, with the striker's first three coming in the opening 30 minutes.

He completed the rout with a late fourth.

Karim Benzema got two after the break. Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, with a penalty, were the other scorers.

Mbappe's hat-trick was the first by a France player in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985.

His first came in the sixth minute when he turned in an early cut-back before he finished a Kingsley Coman cross from close range and headed in a third.

Victory guarantees France will top Group D as they have 15 points, four clear of second-place Finland with one game remaining.

Line-ups

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 3Koundé
  • 4Upamecano
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forLengletat 80'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forPavardat 79'minutes
  • 13KantéSubstituted forTchouaméniat 72'minutes
  • 14Rabiot
  • 22Hernández
  • 7Griezmann
  • 19BenzemaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDiabyat 71'minutes
  • 10MbappéSubstituted forBen Yedderat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 5Lenglet
  • 6Veretout
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 12Dubois
  • 15Zouma
  • 16Costil
  • 17Guendouzi
  • 18Digne
  • 20Diaby
  • 23Areola

Kazakhstan

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 23BystrovSubstituted forKairovat 84'minutes
  • 4Erlanov
  • 22Marochkin
  • 3Alip
  • 6Taykenov
  • 18TapalovSubstituted forBaytanaat 68'minutes
  • 5Kuat
  • 10Zharynbetov
  • 7OmirtayevBooked at 51minsSubstituted forVassiljevat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 17AymbetovSubstituted forZhaksylykovat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tursynbai
  • 9Shushenachev
  • 11Baytana
  • 12Shaizada
  • 13Kassym
  • 14Vassiljev
  • 15Seysen
  • 20Zhaksylykov
  • 21Kairov
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamKazakhstan
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home14
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 8, Kazakhstan 0.

  3. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).

  5. Post update

    Jules Koundé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jules Koundé (France).

  9. Post update

    Aybar Zhaksylykov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Diaby (France).

  11. Post update

    Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

  13. Post update

    Moussa Diaby (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Nuraly Alip (Kazakhstan).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! France 8, Kazakhstan 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby following a fast break.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Bagdat Kairov replaces Marat Bystrov.

  18. Post update

    Goal! France 7, Kazakhstan 0. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  19. Booking

    Vladislav Vassiljev (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty France.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France74301631315
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76102451919
2Wales7421138514
3Czech Rep7322129311
4Estonia7115919-104
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands96213182320
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro93331313012
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

