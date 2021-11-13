World Cup Qualifying - European
TurkeyTurkey6GibraltarGibraltar0

Turkey v Gibraltar

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Çakir
  • 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forMüldürat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 18ErkinSubstituted forYilmazat 45'minutes
  • 15Yilmaz
  • 19Kökcü
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKutluat 82'minutes
  • 7Aktürkoglu
  • 17YilmazSubstituted forDursunat 69'minutes
  • 21DervisogluSubstituted forKaramanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 5Özdemir
  • 8Kutlu
  • 9Karaman
  • 11Dursun
  • 12Destanoglu
  • 13Yilmaz
  • 14Antalyali
  • 16Müldür
  • 20Ömür
  • 22Ayhan

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4SergeantSubstituted forBarnettat 82'minutes
  • 14Chipolina
  • 6Wiseman
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 12Mascarenhas-OliveroBooked at 22mins
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forBadr Hassanat 59'minutes
  • 2JolleyBooked at 26minsSubstituted forChipolinaat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 5Annesley
  • 11ValarinoSubstituted forCasciaroat 45'minutes
  • 19De BarrSubstituted forStycheat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robba
  • 3Chipolina
  • 7Casciaro
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 9Styche
  • 13Banda
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Ronan
  • 18Santos
  • 20Britto
  • 21Morgan
  • 22Torrilla
Referee:
Serhiy Boyko

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamGibraltar
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home36
Away2
Shots on Target
Home15
Away0
Corners
Home14
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Serdar Dursun (Turkey).

  4. Post update

    Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Turkey. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Serdar Dursun is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Berkan Kutlu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Orkun Kökcü (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.

  10. Booking

    Mert Müldür (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mert Müldür (Turkey).

  12. Post update

    Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0. Mert Müldür (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece Styche (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Chipolina with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).

  17. Post update

    Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Gibraltar. Erin Barnett replaces Jack Sergeant.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Turkey. Berkan Kutlu replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Turkey 5, Gibraltar 0. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.

