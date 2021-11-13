Turkey v Gibraltar

Match ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Çakir
- 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forMüldürat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 18ErkinSubstituted forYilmazat 45'minutes
- 15Yilmaz
- 19Kökcü
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKutluat 82'minutes
- 7Aktürkoglu
- 17YilmazSubstituted forDursunat 69'minutes
- 21DervisogluSubstituted forKaramanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 5Özdemir
- 8Kutlu
- 9Karaman
- 11Dursun
- 12Destanoglu
- 13Yilmaz
- 14Antalyali
- 16Müldür
- 20Ömür
- 22Ayhan
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 4SergeantSubstituted forBarnettat 82'minutes
- 14Chipolina
- 6Wiseman
- 16Mouelhi
- 12Mascarenhas-OliveroBooked at 22mins
- 10WalkerSubstituted forBadr Hassanat 59'minutes
- 2JolleyBooked at 26minsSubstituted forChipolinaat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 5Annesley
- 11ValarinoSubstituted forCasciaroat 45'minutes
- 19De BarrSubstituted forStycheat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robba
- 3Chipolina
- 7Casciaro
- 8Badr Hassan
- 9Styche
- 13Banda
- 15Barnett
- 17Ronan
- 18Santos
- 20Britto
- 21Morgan
- 22Torrilla
- Referee:
- Serhiy Boyko
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home36
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home15
- Away0
- Corners
- Home14
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0.
Foul by Serdar Dursun (Turkey).
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Turkey. Ridvan Yilmaz tries a through ball, but Serdar Dursun is caught offside.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Aymen Mouelhi.
Attempt blocked. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mert Müldür.
Attempt blocked. Berkan Kutlu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu.
Attempt saved. Orkun Kökcü (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mert Müldür.
Booking
Mert Müldür (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mert Müldür (Turkey).
Post update
Reece Styche (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 6, Gibraltar 0. Mert Müldür (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Orkun Kökcü with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Attempt missed. Reece Styche (Gibraltar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Chipolina with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Merih Demiral (Turkey).
Post update
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Erin Barnett replaces Jack Sergeant.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Berkan Kutlu replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 5, Gibraltar 0. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ridvan Yilmaz with a cross.