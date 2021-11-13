Norway v Latvia

Match ends, Norway 0, Latvia 0.
Line-ups
Norway
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Nyland
- 22Pedersen
- 4Strandberg
- 3Lode
- 5Meling
- 2ThorsbyBooked at 22minsSubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
- 6Normann
- 10Ødegaard
- 19ThorstvedtSubstituted forSolbakkenat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Elyounoussi
- 9Sørloth
Substitutes
- 1Hansen
- 7King
- 8Midtsjø
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 16Aursnes
- 17Gabrielsen
- 18Solbakken
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Lehne Olsen
Latvia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Ozols
- 11Savalnieks
- 5Cernomordijs
- 4Dubra
- 13Jurkovskis
- 8EmsisBooked at 52mins
- 9KigursSubstituted forKarklinsat 89'minutes
- 16JaunzemsSubstituted forKamessat 59'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 20UldrikisSubstituted forTarasovsat 75'minutes
- 14Ciganiks
- 22GutkovskisSubstituted forKrollisat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zviedris
- 2Sorokins
- 3Oss
- 6Stuglis
- 7Kamess
- 10Varslavans
- 15Fjodorovs
- 17Zjuzins
- 18Tarasovs
- 19Krollis
- 21Karklins
- 23Matrevics
- Referee:
- Lawrence Visser
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norway 0, Latvia 0.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kriss Karklins (Latvia).
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Vladimirs Kamess.
Booking
Ola Solbakken (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia).
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.
Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Pedersen.
Attempt saved. Raimonds Krollis (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberts Savalnieks with a cross.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Marcus Pedersen.
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ola Solbakken with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Kriss Karklins replaces Martins Kigurs.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Raimonds Krollis replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis.