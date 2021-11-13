World Cup Qualifying - European
Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina1FinlandFinland3

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Finland

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Sehic
  • 16Ahmedhodzic
  • 6Sanicanin
  • 2Civic
  • 5KolasinacSubstituted forDemirovicat 39'minutes
  • 18HadziahmetovicSubstituted forPrcicat 56'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 10PjanicBooked at 24minsSubstituted forSusicat 66'minutes
  • 13CimirotSubstituted forGojakat 56'minutes
  • 20Stevanovic
  • 9Prevljak
  • 8KrunicSubstituted forMenaloat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vasilj
  • 3Hadzikadunic
  • 4Susic
  • 7Menalo
  • 11Kodro
  • 14Gojak
  • 15Cipetic
  • 17Nalic
  • 19Kovacevic
  • 21Prcic
  • 22Piric
  • 23Demirovic

Finland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 22RaitalaBooked at 37mins
  • 15Väisänen
  • 17IvanovSubstituted forArajuuriat 80'minutes
  • 3O'Shaughnessy
  • 21Hämäläinen
  • 8LodSubstituted forUronenat 76'minutes
  • 11Schüller
  • 6Kamara
  • 19ForssSubstituted forNissiläat 45'minutes
  • 10PukkiSubstituted forJensenat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Arajuuri
  • 4Toivio
  • 5Tenho
  • 7Taylor
  • 9Jensen
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Niskanen
  • 14Valakari
  • 16Nissilä
  • 18Uronen
  • 20Pohjanpalo
  • 23Eriksson
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamFinland
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home28
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1, Finland 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1, Finland 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  4. Post update

    Jere Uronen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Luka Menalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fredrik Jensen (Finland).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eldar Civic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Sanjin Prcic with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Leo Väisänen.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Smail Prevljak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Miroslav Stevanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Amer Gojak.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Menalo.

  16. Booking

    Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sanjin Prcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

  18. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Eldar Civic.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Finland. Daniel O'Shaughnessy tries a through ball, but Fredrik Jensen is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan7034512-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep7322129311
3Wales632187111
4Estonia6114816-84
5Belarus7106619-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands86112962319
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro83231111011
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
