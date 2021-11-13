Last updated on .From the section Football

Christian Benteke scored his 17th international goal for Belgium

World number one side Belgium sealed progression to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory over Estonia.

Roberto Martinez's men face Wales in their final group game on Tuesday but went through with a game to spare.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke tapped in on 11 minutes after Estonia goalkeeper Matvei Igonen spilled Yannick Carrasco's low cross.

Carrasco smashed a stunning 25-yard drive into the top corner and Thorgan Hazard curled in a delightful third.

Erik Sorga had pulled Estonia back to 2-1 but the visitors were thoroughly outclassed and were fortunate not to concede more goals.

Benteke headed against the post after scoring and Kevin de Bruyne saw a free-kick superbly tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Igonen.

Wales had already secured their play-off spot by winning their Nations League group last year and moved up to second in World Cup qualifying Group E with a convincing 5-1 win over Belarus.