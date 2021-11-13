World Cup Qualifying - European
BelgiumBelgium3EstoniaEstonia1

Belgium 3-1 Estonia: Roberto Martinez's side qualify for World Cup with a game to spare

Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke scored his 17th international goal for Belgium

World number one side Belgium sealed progression to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory over Estonia.

Roberto Martinez's men face Wales in their final group game on Tuesday but went through with a game to spare.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke tapped in on 11 minutes after Estonia goalkeeper Matvei Igonen spilled Yannick Carrasco's low cross.

Carrasco smashed a stunning 25-yard drive into the top corner and Thorgan Hazard curled in a delightful third.

Erik Sorga had pulled Estonia back to 2-1 but the visitors were thoroughly outclassed and were fortunate not to concede more goals.

Benteke headed against the post after scoring and Kevin de Bruyne saw a free-kick superbly tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Igonen.

Wales had already secured their play-off spot by winning their Nations League group last year and moved up to second in World Cup qualifying Group E with a convincing 5-1 win over Belarus.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 21Castagne
  • 3Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15MeunierSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 63'minutes
  • 7De BruyneSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 83'minutes
  • 6Witsel
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forMertensat 71'minutes
  • 8Vanaken
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forT Hazardat 63'minutes
  • 20BentekeSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Theate
  • 4Boyata
  • 9Trossard
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Mertens
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Origi
  • 18De Ketelaere
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 22Saelemaekers
  • 23Sambi Lokonga

Estonia

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Igonen
  • 4Paskotsi
  • 16Tamm
  • 18MetsBooked at 14mins
  • 23TenisteSubstituted forPuriat 79'minutes
  • 20Poom
  • 5Kreida
  • 14VassiljevSubstituted forSoometsat 80'minutes
  • 11OjamaaSubstituted forSinyavskiyat 60'minutes
  • 10ZenjovSubstituted forSorgaat 67'minutes
  • 8AnierSubstituted forSappinenat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aksalu
  • 2Pürg
  • 3Pikk
  • 6Lukka
  • 7Puri
  • 9Sorga
  • 12Vallner
  • 13Soomets
  • 15Sappinen
  • 17Kirss
  • 19Sinyavskiy
  • 21Miller
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamEstonia
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home20
Away11
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away15

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal75201641217
2Serbia7520168817
3Luxembourg7304815-79
4R. of Ireland71338806
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain7511145916
2Sweden7502125715
3Greece72327709
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo7115414-104

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy74301321115
2Switzerland7430112915
3Northern Ireland722367-18
4Bulgaria7223610-48
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France74301631315
2Finland7322108211
3Ukraine71609819
4Bos-Herze7142910-17
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium76102451919
2Wales7421138514
3Czech Rep7322129311
4Estonia7115919-104
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark99003012927
2Scotland9621157820
3Israel94142019113
4Austria94141516-113
5Faroe Islands9117520-154
6Moldova9018426-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands96213182320
2Turkey953125151018
3Norway9531156918
4Montenegro93331313012
5Latvia9135813-56
6Gibraltar9009340-370

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia97111951422
2Croatia96212041620
3Slovakia92521110111
4Slovenia93241111011
5Malta9126924-155
6Cyprus9126319-165

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97202932623
2Poland96212992020
3Albania95041112-115
4Hungary94231712514
5Andorra9207823-156
6San Marino9009136-350

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany98013232924
2North Macedonia943220101015
3Romania9423118314
4Armenia9333816-812
5Iceland92341115-49
6Liechtenstein9018232-301
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

