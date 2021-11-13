Match ends, Belgium 3, Estonia 1.
World number one side Belgium sealed progression to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with victory over Estonia.
Roberto Martinez's men face Wales in their final group game on Tuesday but went through with a game to spare.
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke tapped in on 11 minutes after Estonia goalkeeper Matvei Igonen spilled Yannick Carrasco's low cross.
Carrasco smashed a stunning 25-yard drive into the top corner and Thorgan Hazard curled in a delightful third.
Erik Sorga had pulled Estonia back to 2-1 but the visitors were thoroughly outclassed and were fortunate not to concede more goals.
Benteke headed against the post after scoring and Kevin de Bruyne saw a free-kick superbly tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Igonen.
Wales had already secured their play-off spot by winning their Nations League group last year and moved up to second in World Cup qualifying Group E with a convincing 5-1 win over Belarus.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Courtois
- 21Castagne
- 3Denayer
- 5Vertonghen
- 15MeunierSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 63'minutes
- 7De BruyneSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 83'minutes
- 6Witsel
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forMertensat 71'minutes
- 8Vanaken
- 10E HazardSubstituted forT Hazardat 63'minutes
- 20BentekeSubstituted forOrigiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Theate
- 4Boyata
- 9Trossard
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14Mertens
- 16T Hazard
- 17Origi
- 18De Ketelaere
- 19Dendoncker
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Sambi Lokonga
Estonia
Formation 3-5-2
- 22Igonen
- 4Paskotsi
- 16Tamm
- 18MetsBooked at 14mins
- 23TenisteSubstituted forPuriat 79'minutes
- 20Poom
- 5Kreida
- 14VassiljevSubstituted forSoometsat 80'minutes
- 11OjamaaSubstituted forSinyavskiyat 60'minutes
- 10ZenjovSubstituted forSorgaat 67'minutes
- 8AnierSubstituted forSappinenat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aksalu
- 2Pürg
- 3Pikk
- 6Lukka
- 7Puri
- 9Sorga
- 12Vallner
- 13Soomets
- 15Sappinen
- 17Kirss
- 19Sinyavskiy
- 21Miller
- Referee:
- Halil Umut Meler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 3, Estonia 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charles De Ketelaere.
Post update
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Post update
Rauno Sappinen (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Erik Sorga (Estonia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Markus Poom.
Post update
Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Estonia).
Post update
Offside, Belgium. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Post update
Corner, Estonia. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.
Post update
Offside, Belgium. Divock Origi tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.
Post update
Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Karol Mets (Estonia).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Divock Origi replaces Christian Benteke.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Charles De Ketelaere replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Belgium).
Post update
Vladislav Kreida (Estonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Markus Soomets replaces Konstantin Vassiljev.
Substitution
Substitution, Estonia. Sander Puri replaces Taijo Teniste.