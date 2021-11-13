Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts beat nearest challengers Forfar Athletic to move 10 points clear at the top of Scottish League 2.

Alfredo Agyeman's strike early in the second half was enough to secure the points for Kevin Thomson's side.

Third-placed Stirling Albion lost away to Albion Rovers in a match that featured two red cards.

Elgin City stretched their advantage over bottom side Cowdenbeath to six points with a 1-0 win while Stenhousemuir beat Annan Athletic 2-0.

Cowden could not recover from Archie MacPhee's second-half shot.

Stenny led Annan at half-time through Adam Brown's penalty and Euan O'Reilly got the hosts' second with 10 minutes to go.

Kyle Doherty put Albion Rovers ahead against Stirling before the hosts lost Aron Lynas to a red card for violent conduct. The visitors' Adam Cummins was sent off late on for a second booking.

Edinburgh City, who finish the weekend sixth, had beaten Stranraer 3-1 on Friday evening. John Robertson scored twice before the break, Matty Yates replied for the visitors in the second period and James Hilton netted City's third late in the match.