Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke wants pending suspensions scrapped before the World Cup play-offs, with a number of his players one booking away from missing the semi-final. (Sun) external-link

Clarke says midfielder John McGinn "sets a good tempo" for Scotland as they seek a positive result against Denmark on Monday evenin. (Record) external-link

Liam Cooper is ready to go all out for victory against the Danes so Scotland can secure a home play-off semi-final. (Sun) external-link

Cooper hopes to join the England internationals he has as Leeds United team-mates at the Qatar finals next year. (Record) external-link

Steven Davis backs his former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to succeed at Aston Villa. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder Davis, 36, does not know "why people are trying to retire me" as he prepares to win his 132nd cap. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is already putting together a backroom team should he replace Gerrard as Rangers manager. (Record) external-link

Sir Kenny Dalglish says Rangers should appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager rather than Van Bronckhorst. (Sun) external-link