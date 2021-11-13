Papa John's Trophy: Aston Villa's unbeaten Under-21s take on Charlton in last 32 draw
Last updated on .From the section Football
Aston Villa's under-21 side will take on Charlton Athletic in the last 32 of the Papa John's Trophy.
The Premier League academy side are so far unbeaten in the competition and topped their group to secure a home tie against the League One Addicks.
Chelsea Under-21s face a trip to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers, while Arsenal Under-21s have also been drawn away - at Ipswich Town.
Reigning champions Sunderland have been drawn at home to Oldham Athletic.
Last year's beaten finalists Tranmere Rovers also have a home tie against Harrogate Town, with 2019 winners Portsmouth drawn away at League Two high-flyers Exeter City.
The teams remain divided into northern and southern draws, with the ties to be played during the week of 29 November.
Northern Section - Draw A
Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town
Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town
Carlisle United v Lincoln City
Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers
Northern Section - Draw B
Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United
Sunderland v Oldham Athletic
Rotherham v Port Vale
Accrington Stanley v Wigan Athletic
Southern Section - Draw A
Sutton United v Stevenage
Aston Villa Under-21 v Charlton Athletic
Ipswich Town v Arsenal Under-21
Forest Green Rovers v Chelsea Under-21
Southern Section - Draw B
Exeter v Portsmouth
Leyton Orient v MK Dons
Swindon Town v Colchester United
Cambridge United v Walsall