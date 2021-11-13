Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Chris Coleman with Gareth Bale during Euro 2016, in which Wales reached the semi-finals.

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Belarus Venue : Cardiff City Stadium Date : Saturday, 13 November Kick-off : 19:45 GMT Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ex-Wales manager Chris Coleman believes Gareth Bale should start Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Current boss Robert Page has suggested Bale might not be fit enough to start Tuesday's final qualifier against Belgium as well as Saturday's game.

Real Madrid's Bale is set to win his 100th cap but has not played for two months after tearing his hamstring in September.

"You've got to get the job done," Coleman said.

"We're not talking about a usual player in Gareth, he's such an incredible athlete."

Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place having won their Nations League group last year,

But to have any chance of a home draw they must finish second in their group, for which victory over Belarus in Cardiff is vital.

"I know he's 31 but he's still an incredible athlete and he's still got all the tools, especially against a team like Belarus who are going to defend deep and have lots of numbers on the edge of their box," Coleman told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast programme.

"We need somebody to open that door, that last pass or do something a bit special and of course he's the perfect player.

"Even if he plays 45 minutes or an hour, that will give a good platform to go on to the second game."

Four points from their final two games would see Wales finish second but Coleman says the focus must be on beating Belarus before they turn their attentions to the Belgium game.

"Forget Belgium, the only important thing is Belarus and getting the job done," Coleman said.

"There's no second game, there's only one game and you're focused on that and get over the line.

"We're good enough to beat Belarus, with all due respect to them - they've lost four games on the bounce and conceded eight goals.

"We've got to get our game plan and I'm sure we will. Rob Page has done a really good job and he'll be getting the guys fired up."