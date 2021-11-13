Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister worked together at Rangers

Gary McAllister has returned to Aston Villa as new boss Steven Gerrard's assistant manager.

McAllister, one of a number of staff to follow new boss Gerrard from Rangers, was assistant to Gerard Houllier at Villa in 2010-11.

Tom Culshaw, Jordan Milsom, Michael Beale and Scott Mason also join Villa after departing Ibrox.

Austin MacPhee, Aaron Danks and Neil Cutler remain on the coaching team, having worked under Dean Smith.

Beale will share assisting duties alongside McAllister, Culshaw takes up a technical coaching role, Mason will lead the analysis department and Milsom will become head of fitness and conditioning.

Gerrard left Rangers as Scottish champions, guiding them to their first title since 2011 last season, and denying Celtic a 10th in succession.

He took charge at Villa on Thursday - replacing the sacked Smith - on a three-and-a-half-year contract, and has inherited a side lying 16th in the Premier League following five straight defeats.