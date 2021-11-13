Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Che Adams (far right) scored Scotland's second goal against Moldova

World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Denmark Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 22:35

Scotland are through to the World Cup play-offs and a positive result in Monday's final qualifier against Denmark will help towards a home semi-final.

Nathan Patterson, who scored the opener in Friday's win over Moldova, is suspended but Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie have served their bans.

