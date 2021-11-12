Pick your Scotland XI to face Denmark in World Cup qualifier
|World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Denmark
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 22:35
Scotland are through to the World Cup play-offs and a positive result in Monday's final qualifier against Denmark will help towards a home semi-final.
Nathan Patterson, who scored the opener in Friday's win over Moldova, is suspended but Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie have served their bans.
So who makes your XI? Have a go at our selector.
Pick your Scotland XI
