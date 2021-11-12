Pick your Scotland XI to face Denmark in World Cup qualifier

Scotland celebrate
Che Adams (far right) scored Scotland's second goal against Moldova
World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Denmark
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Scotland are through to the World Cup play-offs and a positive result in Monday's final qualifier against Denmark will help towards a home semi-final.

Nathan Patterson, who scored the opener in Friday's win over Moldova, is suspended but Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie have served their bans.

So who makes your XI? Have a go at our selector.

Pick your Scotland XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

